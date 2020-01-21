PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys sent their fans home happy Monday night by fending off a late Blair comeback attempt.
The Blue Devils defeated the Bears 45-38 in the PHS gym. Plattsmouth burst ahead late in the third quarter and maintained the lead in several pressure-packed situations in the fourth period.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was proud of the Blue Devils for keeping their boat steady in choppy seas late in the game. Blair trimmed a 37-28 deficit to one point with 2:49 left to play, but Plattsmouth regained control on both ends of the court to win.
“I told the guys in the locker room just now that they did a great job of holding their composure when things got tough,” Tilson said. “We had a nine-point lead and then they came back with that rally, but we held strong. We didn’t give in to their pressure and we fought back.
“The guys feel really good right now because they learned something about themselves. They learned that they can hold on when other teams try to make runs at them. It’s a pretty happy group of guys in the locker room.”
Plattsmouth (6-7) and Blair (3-10) battled to a near-draw in the first half. The Blue Devils erased a 23-21 halftime deficit on Jude Wehrbein’s 3-pointer to start the third quarter, and Stockton Graham’s 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left made it 31-28.
The team went ahead 37-28 after Andrew Rathman sank a basket and the ensuing free throw with 5:26 to go. Blair began marching on a comeback trail with four straight points from Wyatt Ogle. Two free throws from Jason Stewart and another long jumper from Ogle made it 37-36.
Plattsmouth relied on the free-throw line to remain ahead after Blair came within 39-38 with 1:37 left. Wehrbein drained four foul shots and Hayden Stromsodt and Hunter Adkins each made one free throw in the final 1:33.
Wehrbein (17) and Stromsodt (16) each scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Wehrbein added two steals and Stromsodt had six rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals.
Adkins collected four points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist, and Graham provided four points, six rebounds and three assists. Rathman generated three points, five boards, one assist and one steal.
Adam Eggert made two assists and Dakota Minshall had one rebound and one assist. Chandler Cole and Brandt Colbert each helped the team with their defense.
Tilson told the Blue Devils in the locker room that they had become the first PHS team to win two Eastern Midlands Conference games in the same season since 2015.
“They were pretty happy about that,” Tilson said. “It’s one of those achievements that shows that the guys are making good steps forward. Our goal now is to win more conference games down the road.”
Blair 11 12 5 10 – 38
Plattsmouth 10 11 10 14 – 45
Plattsmouth (45)
Wehrbein 4-7 7-11 17, Graham 1-2 1-2 4, Rathman 1-2 1-1 3, Adkins 1-5 2-4 4, Stromsodt 6-11 4-6 16, Minshall 0-2 1-2 1, Eggert 0-5 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Colbert 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 16-26 45.