PHS boys face Rams in conference battle

PLATTSMOUTH – Deacon Courtney gave Ralston a seat in a winning pew Thursday night with his work in the paint against Plattsmouth.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore scored 23 points in the team’s 72-56 victory in the PHS gym. Courtney finished 10-of-15 from the field in the game and posted ten points in the first quarter. He added six points late in the second quarter to help the Rams seize control of the contest.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the team’s game plan was to try to stop Courtney from finding room inside. The Blue Devils were hoping to force Ralston to make difficult perimeter shots in front of a loud Plattsmouth crowd.

“We knew number 10 (Courtney) liked to drop down on the lefthand block and put up shots from there,” Tilson said. “He’s pretty dangerous down there, so we were hoping to get him away from that spot and make him take some other types of shots. Unfortunately they were able to get the ball to him where he wanted it, and he was able to get his early shots to fall. That hurt us during the first half.”

Courtney and Ralston senior Max Hoffman created a majority of the team’s early scoring damage. Ralston led 20-11 after one period before Plattsmouth began to rally. Consecutive baskets by Drew Iverson and a drive by Gage Olsen cut the gap to 20-18, and a putback by Liam LaSure and free throw from Iverson made it 24-23.

The Rams responded with a flurry of points in the last 2:53 of the quarter. The team scored on five straight trips to boost the gap to 35-26. A steal and fast-break layup by Hoffman created a double-digit halftime lead.

“We cut their lead down late in the second quarter, and I was proud of our guys for the way they fought back,” Tilson said. “We didn’t just hang our heads about the way the game started. We went back at it and nearly got it tied up. Ralston went on that little run there in the final three minutes or so, and that definitely gave them the momentum heading into halftime.”

The Blue Devils (4-10) responded after the break with points on four of their first five trips. The team moved within 41-33 before Ralston (5-9) created extra distance on the scoreboard. Seven straight points from Rendell Gines capped a 15-5 spurt in the third quarter.

Courtney ended the game with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks for Ralston. Hoffman chipped in 23 points and five steals and Gines added 13 points and three rebounds.

Iverson took one charge and produced 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals for Plattsmouth. LaSure collected four points and 13 rebounds, Olsen generated 17 points and three boards and Henry Loontjer scored nine points.

T.J. Fitzpatrick ended the evening with three points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kevin Sohl contributed four points, one board and one steal, Louis Ingram had one rebound and one assist and Lincoln Bradney had one rebound and one steal. Dalton Eggers and Hunter Mazzulla each saw court time for the team.

Plattsmouth will continue the season Tuesday in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Fifth-seeded Plattsmouth will travel to fourth-seeded Malcolm for a 7 p.m. game. The winner will head to top-seeded Wahoo for the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ralston 20 17 15 20 – 72

Plattsmouth 11 15 12 18 – 56

Ralston (72)

Hoffman 10-14 1-1 23, Buettenback 1-3 0-0 3, Helms 1-5 0-0 2, Courtney 10-15 3-5 23, Gines 4-9 4-5 13, Lollar 3-5 2-2 8, Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hare 0-0 0-0 0, Buck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 10-13 72.

Plattsmouth (56)

Fitzpatrick 1-7 1-2 3, Olsen 7-17 3-4 17, Iverson 5-8 5-7 17, Sohl 2-5 0-0 4, LaSure 1-5 2-3 4, Loontjer 3-6 1-2 9, Bradney 0-1 2-2 2, Mazzulla 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Eggers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 14-20 56.