PHS boys finish second at Nebraska City Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – The Plattsmouth boys made plenty of successful rumblings on the mat Saturday during a second-place performance at Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils earned runner-up honors at the Rumble in River Country Duals. The team swept its first three pool-play duals before battling Nebraska City in the championship matchup.

Plattsmouth began the tournament with a victory over Elkhorn Mount Michael. The teams finished the dual deadlocked at 36-36, but PHS athletes were declared winners based on tiebreaker criteria. The Blue Devils won seven matches in the dual and EMM won six matches.

PHS stopped Fort Calhoun 40-36 and Platteview 51-30 to reach the championship dual. Nebraska City captured the tournament title with a 46-29 triumph.

Plattsmouth 36, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 36

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) dec. John Balch (EMM), 5-0

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) pinned John Farrell (EMM), 0:35

106 – Both open

113 – William Milczski (PLT) won by forfeit

120 – Jackson Teetor (EMM) won by forfeit

126 – Taggart Crouse (EMM) pinned Cameron Neal (PLT), 1:08

132 – Brian Ostrander (EMM) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 0:46

138 – Jackson Eby (PLT) won by forfeit

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Jake Harris (EMM), 3:38

152 – Logan Wooten (PLT) dec. Sebastian Duran (EMM), 4-2

160 – Aaron Duran (EMM) pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt (PLT), 4:56

170 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Jack Dustin (EMM), 2:53

182 – John Roland (EMM) pinned Dominic Nolde (PLT), 0:45

195 – Nathaniel Oehler (EMM) won by forfeit

* Plattsmouth won the tiebreaker based on winning seven matches in the dual. EMM won six matches.

Plattsmouth 40, Fort Calhoun 36

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) pinned Dane Jensen (FTC), 2:34

106 – Both open

113 – William Milczski (PLT) maj. dec. Aiden Garbers (FTC), 12-1

120 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit

126 – Levi Lasher (FTC) pinned Cameron Neal (PLT), 3:16

132 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 1:51

138 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Jackson Eby (PLT), 0:45

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Aaron Duros (FTC), 5:04

152 – Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Tyler DeMilt (FTC), 3:11

160 – Frederick Altstadt (FTC) pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt (PLT), 0:43

170 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Lawson Tjardes (FTC), 0:58

182 – Dominic Nolde (PLT) won by forfeit

195 – Dakota Tripp (PLT) won by forfeit

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

Plattsmouth 51, Platteview 30

106 – Graison Bullers (PLV) won by forfeit

113 – William Milczski (PLT) maj. dec Riley Schlecht (PLV), 11-2

120 – Caleb Woodward (PLV) won by forfeit

126 – Cameron Neal (PLT) won by forfeit

132 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit

138 – Reed Patera (PLV) pinned Kaden Mink (PLT), 1:16

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Tanner Fry (PLV), 3:10

152 – Logan Wooten (PLT) tech fall Zayden Edwards (PLV), 18-2

160 – Wyatt Adams (PLV) pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt (PLT), 2:18

170 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Colin Horst (PLV), 1:25

182 – Dominic Nolde (PLT) won by forfeit

195 – Ben Tuttle (PLV) won by forfeit

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) pinned Jordan Martenson (PLV), 1:26

Nebraska City 46, Plattsmouth 29

113 – Dominick Sterling (NCY) maj. dec. William Milczski (PLT), 13-4

120 – Amudi Musa (NCY) won by forfeit

126 – Brock Weddle (NCY) pinned Cameron Neal (PLT), 2:00

132 – Gabe Hartman (NCY) pinned Evan Kindelin (PLT), 2:30

138 – Isaac Bruggeman (NCY) pinned Jackson Eby (PLT), 0:27

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Daxx Bender (NCY), 3:10

152 – Logan Wooten (PLT) tech fall Jose Chavez (NCY), 17-2

160 – Bayler Poston (NCY) pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt (PLT), 0:45

170 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Dane Sjulin (NCY), 1:21

182 – Jackson Kreifel (NCY) pinned Dominic Nolde (PLT), 1:02

195 – Zach Bassinger (NCY) won by forfeit

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Clay Duvall (NCY), 1:00

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) pinned Dawson Thorne (NCY), 2:41

106 – Both open