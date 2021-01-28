PHS boys post victory over Nebraska City

PHS maintained a 37-21 edge before Nebraska City began to change the scoreboard. The Pioneers reeled off nine late points in the third quarter and brought it to 46-40 with 2:32 to play. A 3-pointer from Chase Brown at the 2:03 mark pulled the Pioneers within 47-43.

“We felt they would probably make a run at some point, because they have some good shooters,” Tilson said. “We told the guys that the biggest thing for us was to weather that storm. Would we be able to stay composed when they starting making shots, or would we go the other way?

“I was proud of the guys to see that we weathered the storm together. They never got nervous or tried to force things. They did a nice job of staying focused and making sure they kept that lead.”

Nebraska City began fouling in order to stop the clock, but Plattsmouth spoiled the strategy by making free throws. Wehrbein and Minshall combined for four free throws to make it 51-43, and two foul shots from Hayden Stromsodt with 26.6 seconds left created a 53-45 lead.

Stromsodt anchored Plattsmouth’s production in the post with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Prince generated nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Alexander ended the night with nine points, four boards and two assists.