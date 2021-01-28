PHS boys post victory over Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – The Plattsmouth boys built a scoring fortress with a strong start to Wednesday night’s game against Nebraska City.
That helped the Blue Devils hold on when the rains and winds of the NCHS offense began pouring in.
Plattsmouth repelled Nebraska City’s comeback challenge to win 53-48 in the first round of the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The Pioneers erased a double-digit deficit to 47-43 late in the game, but Plattsmouth maintained composure during Nebraska City’s run. The team sank six free throws in the final two minutes to win the rivalry game.
PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said the first ten minutes proved to be the difference in the outcome. Plattsmouth roared out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter and increased the gap to 23-5 midway through the second stanza. That cushion helped the Blue Devils absorb the later scoring spree that Nebraska City would make.
“We told the guys exactly that in the locker room just now,” Tilson said. “Getting out to a 23-5 lead meant everything for us. To be able to hold a team like Nebraska City to just five points in the first quarter is a really good quarter of defense, and the guys did a great job of running the offense and putting up good shots.”
Owen Prince, Dakota Minshall, Jude Wehrbein and Kevin Winscot posted points during a key first-quarter run that stretched Plattsmouth’s lead from 7-5 to 15-5. Jack Alexander and Adam Eggert opened the second quarter with consecutive treys, and Alexander’s driving shot off the backboard with 5:28 in the period upped the lead to 18 points.
PHS maintained a 37-21 edge before Nebraska City began to change the scoreboard. The Pioneers reeled off nine late points in the third quarter and brought it to 46-40 with 2:32 to play. A 3-pointer from Chase Brown at the 2:03 mark pulled the Pioneers within 47-43.
“We felt they would probably make a run at some point, because they have some good shooters,” Tilson said. “We told the guys that the biggest thing for us was to weather that storm. Would we be able to stay composed when they starting making shots, or would we go the other way?
“I was proud of the guys to see that we weathered the storm together. They never got nervous or tried to force things. They did a nice job of staying focused and making sure they kept that lead.”
Nebraska City began fouling in order to stop the clock, but Plattsmouth spoiled the strategy by making free throws. Wehrbein and Minshall combined for four free throws to make it 51-43, and two foul shots from Hayden Stromsodt with 26.6 seconds left created a 53-45 lead.
Stromsodt anchored Plattsmouth’s production in the post with 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. Prince generated nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Alexander ended the night with nine points, four boards and two assists.
Minshall collected nine points, one assist and one block and Winscot tallied five points and two rebounds. Eggert had three points and one assist and Wehrbein pocketed three points, four assists, one rebound and one steal. Sam Campin added four points, two rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Plattsmouth will travel to Wahoo tonight for the TBC Tournament semifinals. The Blue Devils and top-seeded Wahoo will play at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to Saturday’s championship game.
Plattsmouth 15 14 10 14 – 53
Nebraska City 5 13 12 18 – 48
Plattsmouth (53)
Eggert 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander 4-6 0-0 9, Prince 3-5 1-3 9, Wehrbein 0-4 3-9 3, Stromsodt 4-9 3-3 11, Winscot 2-3 0-0 5, Minshall 2-4 5-8 9, Campin 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 17-36 14-25 53.