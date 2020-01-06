PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys defended their home court Saturday afternoon after a dramatic final two minutes against Platteview.
The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans 48-45 in the non-conference contest. Plattsmouth built a 41-34 edge midway through the fourth quarter and held off Platteview’s comeback attempt. PHS sank several pressure-packed free throws in the last 90 seconds to win.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was happy with the team’s performance at critical junctures of the game. The squad outscored Platteview 11-7 in the third quarter and had productive possessions throughout the final period.
“We battled the whole time and found a way down the stretch,” Tilson said.
Defense played a critical role in the outcome. Plattsmouth (3-6) became just the third team to hold Platteview (6-3) to 45 or fewer points in a game. The Trojans had won four times by double digits in December and were coming off a 62-49 victory over North Platte.
Baskets from Jude Wehrbein, Andrew Rathman and Hayden Stromsodt helped Plattsmouth take a 9-8 lead after one period. The team fell behind 21-20 at halftime but regained control in the third quarter. PHS sank multiple buckets in the period to go ahead 31-28.
Wehrbein and Stromsodt both scored for Plattsmouth early in the fourth quarter, and Dakota Minshall’s basket with 3:42 to go made it 41-34. Stromsodt and Wehrbein both drained a pair of free throws to keep Plattsmouth’s lead at 46-42. The team kept Platteview from scoring with less than 10 seconds left to seal the victory.
Wehrbein helped the Blue Devils with 17 points, two assists, one steal and one rebound. Stromsodt collected ten points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Hunter Adkins generated three points, six boards, one assist and one steal.
Minshall ended the game with six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Stockton Graham tallied seven points, one steal, one rebound and one assist, and Rathman posted three points, one board and one steal.
Adam Eggert had two points and one rebound, Chandler Cole made one assist and Sam Prokupek collected one rebound. Brandt Colbert added defensive work for the Blue Devils in the game.
Platteview 9 12 7 17 – 45
Plattsmouth 8 12 11 17 – 48
Plattsmouth (48)
Wehrbein 4-12 6-8 17, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 1-4 0-0 2, Adkins 1-5 1-4 3, Rathman 1-3 1-1 3, Graham 2-2 1-2 7, Stromsodt 3-5 4-4 10, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Minshall 3-4 0-0 6, Prokupek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-37 13-19 48.