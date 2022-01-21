PHS boys rally past Rams in final minute

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys kept plugging away for all 32 minutes of Thursday night’s league matchup against Ralston.

That determination helped the Blue Devils create electric cheers from their locker room after the game.

Plattsmouth stunned Ralston 58-56 with a dramatic rally attempt in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils trailed by seven points with three minutes remaining and were down 56-52 with 1:07 to go. The team scored six points in the final 57 seconds to complete a confidence-building comeback.

PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said Plattsmouth remained optimistic despite a big start to the game by the Rams. Ralston scored the first nine points of the evening and held the momentum through the opening period. Caleb O’Brien’s steal and dunk helped the Rams go up 19-9 at the end of the first eight minutes.

“Ralston had a great first quarter,” Tilson said. “They’ve usually had at least one good quarter in every game this season, and tonight it ended up being the first quarter, which was fine because it got that out of the way early.

“Our goal was to get the deficit under five points by the end of the third quarter, and then stay close to them after that. Our message was to keep sticking around, because we have the ability to make the most of any opportunity that comes up. The guys did a great job staying positive and focused tonight.”

The Blue Devils sliced the halftime deficit to 30-25 with several waves of scoring momentum. Kevin Winscot and Owen Prince combined for ten points in the first two minutes of the second quarter, and Winscot’s drive with a minute left made it 30-24. Braden Widick’s free throw with 31 seconds on the clock created the halftime margin.

Ralston (5-8) expanded the lead to 41-34 by the end of the third quarter and 46-36 with 6:45 to go. A short jumper from O’Brien and a fast-break layup by John Harrington gave a team a 53-46 lead with three minutes left.

Plattsmouth (6-7) made the most of nearly every scoring opportunity after that. Winscot’s 3-pointer with 2:23 left cut the gap to 53-50, and Sam Campin’s trey with 57.7 seconds to go changed the scoreboard to 56-55. Plattsmouth forced a turnover on Ralston’s next possession and Campin sank two free throws to create a 57-56 ballgame.

Plattsmouth’s defense then came to the forefront. Prince drew a charge on Ralston with 11.8 seconds left, which allowed the Blue Devils to inbound the basketball and give Campin a chance to make one free throw. Widick then blocked a Ralston shot out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

The Rams inbounded the basketball and tried a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Blue Devils celebrated after the attempt fell short of the hoop.

“I thought our legs were a lot fresher than theirs in the fourth quarter, and that helped us keep attacking them on defense,” Tilson said. “Our mindset was really good too. Our guys have the attitude of a junkyard dog when it comes to defense, because they keep plugging away and fighting and doing everything they can to keep the other team from scoring.

“A lot of that comes from our seniors. They’ve been through a lot of battles before, and they knew that if they kept things close then we were going to have a chance at the end to pull this out.”

Winscot helped Plattsmouth with a double-double of 23 points, ten rebounds, two assists and one steal. Campin ended the night with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block, and Widick produced two points, four blocks, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Prince took one charge and delivered four points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Jude Wehrbein collected nine points and two assists, Caleb Wiseman posted two assists and one rebound and Austin Sohl tallied two points and one block.

Drew Iverson hauled in one rebound and T.J. Fitzpatrick gave the team defensive minutes. Plattsmouth ended the game 16-of-23 at the free-throw line and went 5-of-7 in the last 90 seconds.

Tilson said the Blue Devils will look to use the momentum as a springboard for future success. Ralston will host Plattsmouth in the quarterfinals of the league tournament at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m extremely proud of the guys,” Tilson said. “This is a big win for us because it shows that we’re capable of coming back and weathering a storm. They know that if they’re in a position again where an opportunity presents itself then they can take full advantage of it. Everyone’s really happy right now.”

Plattsmouth 9 16 9 24 – 58

Ralston 19 11 4 15 – 56

Plattsmouth (58)

Wehrbein 3-6 2-2 9, Campin 4-12 6-9 18, Prince 1-6 2-2 4, Winscot 7-12 4-5 23, Widick 0-3 2-4 2, Sohl 1-1 0-0 2, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Iverson 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzpatrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 16-23 58.

