PHS boys sweep weekend games

The Plattsmouth boys enjoyed a winning weekend with a pair of victories against Falls City and Fort Calhoun.

Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38

Plattsmouth took down the Tigers on Friday night with a big scoring display in the second half. The Blue Devils snapped a 23-23 halftime deadlock by finding open looks. The team went on a 19-6 run in the third quarter and doubled up the Tigers 18-9 in the final period.

Plattsmouth won its second straight road game and reached 60 points for the second time in less than seven days. The Blue Devils made 49 percent of their field-goal attempts (23-of-47) and drilled nine 3-pointers against FCHS (0-4).

Sam Campin helped the team with 21 points. He sank five treys and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Jude Wehrbein produced 13 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds as the team’s point guard. Kevin Winscot gave the Blue Devils 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block, and Owen Prince contributed nine points, five boards, one steal and one block.

Austin Sohl provided one point, five rebounds and one assist in the paint, and Evan Miller delivered three points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. Braden Widick had two rebounds and one block, Gage Olsen made one assist and T.J. Fitzpatrick scored two points.

Kevin Sohl grabbed one rebound and Caleb Wiseman helped the team with his defensive work.

Falls City 8 15 6 9 – 38

Plattsmouth 6 17 19 18 – 60

Plattsmouth (60)

Wehrbein 4-5 3-4 13, Campin 8-17 0-0 21, Prince 4-6 0-2 9, Winscot 5-9 0-0 11, Widick 0-2 0-2 0, Wiseman 0-1 0-0 0, A. Sohl 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 1-1 1-2 3, Iverson 0-2 0-0 0, Fitzpatrick 1-1 0-0 2, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 5-12 60.

Plattsmouth 50, Fort Calhoun 41

Plattsmouth gave the Pioneers their first loss of the season. Fort Calhoun had been 5-0 before meeting the Blue Devils in the PHS gym on Saturday afternoon.

The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference in the outcome. Plattsmouth embarked on a 13-4 scoring spree in the second quarter to go up 22-15 at the break. The team responded to Fort Calhoun’s rally attempt in the second half. PHS outscored the Pioneers 17-9 in the final eight minutes.

Campin and Winscot provided much of the scoring damage. Campin generated 20 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal, and Winscot contributed 15 points, five boards, two assists and one block.

Prince gave Plattsmouth eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Widick tallied six points, two rebounds and one block, Austin Sohl hauled in four rebounds and Wiseman grabbed three rebounds.

Wehrbein chipped in one point, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Wiseman and Prince each helped the team on defense by taking one charge in the game.

Plattsmouth (3-3) will resume the season at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite Dec. 28-29. The Blue Devils will begin the tournament Dec. 28 with a 12:15 p.m. game against Archbishop Bergan. Omaha Roncalli and Ashland-Greenwood will play in the other first-round contest at 3:45 p.m.

Placement games will be held Dec. 29. The third-place matchup will be at 12:15 p.m. and the championship game will begin at 3:45 p.m.

Fort Calhoun 11 4 17 9 – 41

Plattsmouth 9 13 11 17 – 50

Plattsmouth (50)

Wehrbein 0-3 1-2 1, Campin 5-14 6-8 20, Prince 4-11 0-0 8, Winscot 4-10 4-4 15, Widick 3-3 0-0 6, A. Sohl 0-1 0-2 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 11-16 50.

