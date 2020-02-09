BENNINGTON – The Plattsmouth boys squared off against one of the best teams in the state Friday night during their trip to Bennington.
The Badgers stopped the Blue Devils 64-53 in the conference matchup. Bennington (15-3) won its tenth straight game and scored 60 or more points for the 11th time this year. The Badgers remained undefeated in Eastern Midlands Conference action.
Bennington’s only losses this season have come to ranked opponents. Adams Central (18-1), Wahoo (18-1) and Omaha Skutt (17-0) have been the only schools to beat the Badgers.
Plattsmouth (7-10) remained competitive for most of the game. Hayden Stromsodt scored three early baskets for Plattsmouth and Hunter Adkins added a pair of buckets to keep the team within 23-12. A late 3-pointer by Adam Eggert closed the halftime gap to 31-21, and another trey from Eggert pulled PHS within 42-34 in the third quarter.
Bennington scored ten unanswered points to construct a 52-34 lead with eight minutes to play. The Blue Devils tried to make a late run but Bennington was able to preserve the victory.
Adkins (15), Stromsodt (13) and Eggert (11) all scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Adkins added nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal, and Stromsodt collected ten rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Eggert chipped in one rebound for the Blue Devils.
Jude Wehrbein contributed five points, six assists, two rebounds and one block during the night. Dakota Minshall tallied five points, five rebounds and one steal, and Andrew Rathman generated two points and three rebounds for PHS.
You have free articles remaining.
Jack Alexander collected two points and one rebound, Kade Hansen hauled in three rebounds and Owen Prince and Brandt Colbert each had two boards. Ryan Oatman added defensive minutes for the team.
Plattsmouth will travel to Arlington on Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. game. PHS will finish its regular season with a pair of home matchups. The team will host Waverly at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and Omaha Gross at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Plattsmouth 10 11 13 19 – 53
Bennington 19 12 21 12 – 64
Plattsmouth (53)
Wehrbein 2-7 0-0 5, Eggert 4-9 0-0 11, Adkins 6-12 1-2 15, Rathman 1-2 0-0 2, Stromsodt 4-9 5-6 13, Colbert 0-4 0-0 0, Minshall 1-4 2-2 5, Oatman 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 0-1 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 8-10 53.