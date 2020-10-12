PHS faces Vikings in district showdown

WAVERLY – Waverly entered Friday night’s showdown against Plattsmouth with one of the stingiest defenses in Class B.
The Vikings bolstered their defensive reputation with their effort against one of the state’s top rushing attacks.
Waverly defeated Plattsmouth 36-0 in a matchup of District B-3 heavyweights. Sixth-ranked Waverly and seventh-ranked Plattsmouth began the game with a goal of capturing the district crown. The Vikings were 1-0 in district play and the Blue Devils were 1-1.
Waverly (5-2) tossed its third shutout of the season. The Vikings defeated Elkhorn North 49-0 and Elkhorn Mount Michael 42-0 earlier in the year. The team had allowed 48 combined points in its other four games, including just seven points against powerhouse Omaha Skutt.
Plattsmouth (5-2) had protected the football well in its previous six games, but Waverly caused a different outcome during the evening. The Vikings recovered three PHS fumbles and ran one in for a score. Zane Schawang picked up the football and sprinted 90 yards for a touchdown in the first half.
Waverly limited Plattsmouth’s rushing attack to 43 yards on 31 carries. Christian Meneses gained 22 yards on 29 attempts and Adam Eggert had 21 yards on two carries.
Jack Alexander completed six passes for 84 yards and T.J. Fitzpatrick completed two throws for 14 yards. Owen Prince (45 yards), Eggert (27) and Brayden Zaliauskas (16) each made two receptions and Josh Colgrove and Clyde Hinton each had one reception.
Prince guided Plattsmouth’s defense with nine solo and five assisted tackles. Meneses recovered one fumble and made six assisted tackles, and Dalton Baumgart collected two solo and 11 assisted stops.
Zaliauskas made three solo and five assisted plays, Hinton had three solo and two assisted tackles and Eggert posted two solo and three assisted tackles. Cameron Aughenbaugh chipped in one solo and eight assisted tackles.
Eggert punted seven times and averaged 43.3 yards per kick. He booted a 56-yard punt during the game.
Waverly had four players who gained more than 60 yards on the ground. Evan Canoyer (98 yards), Schawang (90), Cole Murray (84) and Nolan Wiese (63) accomplished the feat. The Vikings finished the game with 337 rushing yards on 49 attempts.
Plattsmouth will resume the campaign Friday night with a home game against Beatrice (3-4). The teams are scheduled to begin their matchup at 7 p.m.
Plattsmouth 0 0 0 0 – 0
Waverly 14 6 7 9 – 36
