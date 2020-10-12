PHS faces Vikings in district showdown

WAVERLY – Waverly entered Friday night’s showdown against Plattsmouth with one of the stingiest defenses in Class B.

The Vikings bolstered their defensive reputation with their effort against one of the state’s top rushing attacks.

Waverly defeated Plattsmouth 36-0 in a matchup of District B-3 heavyweights. Sixth-ranked Waverly and seventh-ranked Plattsmouth began the game with a goal of capturing the district crown. The Vikings were 1-0 in district play and the Blue Devils were 1-1.

Waverly (5-2) tossed its third shutout of the season. The Vikings defeated Elkhorn North 49-0 and Elkhorn Mount Michael 42-0 earlier in the year. The team had allowed 48 combined points in its other four games, including just seven points against powerhouse Omaha Skutt.

Plattsmouth (5-2) had protected the football well in its previous six games, but Waverly caused a different outcome during the evening. The Vikings recovered three PHS fumbles and ran one in for a score. Zane Schawang picked up the football and sprinted 90 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

Waverly limited Plattsmouth’s rushing attack to 43 yards on 31 carries. Christian Meneses gained 22 yards on 29 attempts and Adam Eggert had 21 yards on two carries.