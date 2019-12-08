PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth athletes have earned league honors for their work in football games this season.
Hunter Adkins, Connor Pohlmeier, Wynstyn Martin-Morrison, Tim Prokupek, Andrew Rathman, Adam Eggert, Colton Rankin and Christian Meneses earned Eastern Midlands Conference awards. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.
Adkins and Pohlmeier were both All-EMC First Team selections. Martin-Morrison, Prokupek, Rathman, Eggert, Rankin and Meneses were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.
Adkins completed 38 passes for 658 yards and ten touchdowns as Plattsmouth’s quarterback. He ran 69 times for 373 yards and four touchdowns and ended the year with 35 solo and 37 assisted tackles. He made one interception and knocked down a pair of passes.
Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s rushing attack with 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns on 173 carries. He produced 19 solo and 12 assisted tackles, made three interceptions, recovered one fumble and knocked down five passes. He also returned six kickoffs for 175 yards and three punts for 28 yards.
Martin-Morrison helped Plattsmouth’s offense with his blocking work at fullback. He collected 191 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries and caught eight passes for 150 yards and one score. He added one sack on defense.
Prokupek made 11 solo and 14 assisted tackles for Plattsmouth’s defense. He added three fumble recoveries, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also helped PHS gain 1,987 rushing yards as a member of the team’s offensive line.
Rathman created holes for the team’s running backs with his blocking work at tight end. He caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and made 20 solo and 23 assisted tackles. He produced a team-best nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also blocked one field-goal attempt, recovered three fumbles and had one sack.
Eggert led Plattsmouth’s receiving corps with 16 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 158 yards and two scores and tallied 33 solo and 17 assisted tackles. He made three tackles for loss, collected two interceptions and knocked down five passes.
Rankin was a member of the team’s offensive and defensive lines. He compiled ten solo and nine assisted tackles with three stops for loss. He also caused one fumble for Plattsmouth’s defense.
Meneses ran 27 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He generated 25 solo and 34 assisted tackles on defense and made 7.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He produced five sacks, caused four fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Football First Team Selections
Nick Bohn – Bennington – Senior
Grady Corrigan – Bennington – Senior
Kyler Essink – Bennington – Senior
Garett Menke – Bennington – Senior
Tyler LeClair – Bennington – Junior
Gunnar Ogle – Blair – Senior
Dex Larsen – Blair – Junior
Kyler Beekman – Elkhorn – Senior
Logan Macumber – Elkhorn – Senior
Eli Southard – Nebraska City – Senior
Jordan Williams – Nebraska City – Senior
Braden Thompson – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Aidan Oerter – Norris – Senior
Ethan Schmidt – Norris – Senior
Dylan Meyer – Norris – Junior
Hunter Adkins – Plattsmouth – Senior
Connor Pohlmeier – Plattsmouth – Senior
Treyton Kozal – Waverly – Senior
Mike Larsen – Waverly – Senior
Mason Nieman – Waverly – Senior
Barrett Skrobecki – Waverly – Senior
Evan Canoyer – Waverly – Junior
Zane Schawang – Waverly – Junior
Trevor Brown – Waverly – Sophomore
All-Eastern Midlands Conference Football Honorable Mention Selections
Dylan Hawk – Bennington – Senior
Jace Miller – Bennington – Senior
Colby Puck – Bennington – Senior
Kannon Dumont – Bennington – Junior
Alex Hofts – Bennington – Junior
Ashten Schmaderer – Bennington – Junior
Mitchell Anderson – Bennington – Sophomore
Gavin Acker – Blair – Senior
Jacob Chavez – Blair – Senior
Spencer Galbraith – Blair – Senior
Jakob Meggison – Blair – Senior
Aidan Mohr – Blair – Senior
Colin Quick – Blair – Senior
Brady Soukup – Blair – Senior
Tommy Thompson – Blair – Senior
Zach Wormuth – Blair – Senior
Braden Hanson – Blair – Junior
Nolan Osterhaus – Blair – Junior
Wyatt Ogle – Blair – Sophomore
Kaden Fox – Elkhorn – Senior
Austin Bober – Elkhorn – Junior
Drew Christo – Elkhorn – Junior
Gannon Gragert – Elkhorn – Junior
Grant Gutschow – Elkhorn – Junior
Isaac Robinson – Elkhorn – Junior
Aiden Young – Elkhorn – Junior
Hayden Stec – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Aidan Betz – Elkhorn – Freshman
Brayden Betts – Nebraska City – Senior
Jaren Johansen – Nebraska City – Senior
Noah Sammons – Nebraska City – Senior
Alfredo Valquier – Nebraska City – Senior
Colby Hoback – Nebraska City – Junior
Wyatt Roberts – Nebraska City – Junior
Riley Wehling – Nebraska City – Junior
M.J. Nelson – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Ashton Hausmann – Norris – Senior
Connor Price – Norris – Senior
Aaron Williams – Norris – Senior
James Carnie – Norris – Junior
Kaleb DeJonge – Norris – Junior
C.J. Hood – Norris – Junior
Isaiah Kroese – Norris – Junior
Sam Landgren – Norris – Junior
Matt Medill – Norris – Junior
Bryson Schultz – Norris – Junior
Wynstyn Martin-Morrison – Plattsmouth – Senior
Tim Prokupek – Plattsmouth – Senior
Andrew Rathman – Plattsmouth – Senior
Adam Eggert – Plattsmouth – Junior
Colton Rankin – Plattsmouth – Junior
Christian Meneses – Plattsmouth – Sophomore
Logan Berner – Waverly – Senior
Porter Burklund – Waverly – Senior
Ethan Kastens – Waverly – Senior
Haven Peining – Waverly – Senior
Ian Steinmeyer – Waverly – Senior
Noah Stoddard – Waverly – Senior
Keaton Underwood – Waverly – Senior
Hunter Hanke – Waverly – Junior
Tyztin Hoos – Waverly – Junior
Wyatt Fanning – Waverly – Sophomore
Jacob Krauter – Waverly – Sophomore