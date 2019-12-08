{{featured_button_text}}
2019 All-EMC Football Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth athletes have earned league honors for their work in football games this season.

Hunter Adkins, Connor Pohlmeier, Wynstyn Martin-Morrison, Tim Prokupek, Andrew Rathman, Adam Eggert, Colton Rankin and Christian Meneses earned Eastern Midlands Conference awards. EMC coaches selected students for postseason teams during a recent meeting.

Adkins and Pohlmeier were both All-EMC First Team selections. Martin-Morrison, Prokupek, Rathman, Eggert, Rankin and Meneses were honorable mention EMC selections for the Blue Devils.

Adkins completed 38 passes for 658 yards and ten touchdowns as Plattsmouth’s quarterback. He ran 69 times for 373 yards and four touchdowns and ended the year with 35 solo and 37 assisted tackles. He made one interception and knocked down a pair of passes.

Pohlmeier led Plattsmouth’s rushing attack with 1,045 yards and eight touchdowns on 173 carries. He produced 19 solo and 12 assisted tackles, made three interceptions, recovered one fumble and knocked down five passes. He also returned six kickoffs for 175 yards and three punts for 28 yards.

Martin-Morrison helped Plattsmouth’s offense with his blocking work at fullback. He collected 191 yards and one touchdown on 46 carries and caught eight passes for 150 yards and one score. He added one sack on defense.

Prokupek made 11 solo and 14 assisted tackles for Plattsmouth’s defense. He added three fumble recoveries, five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also helped PHS gain 1,987 rushing yards as a member of the team’s offensive line.

Rathman created holes for the team’s running backs with his blocking work at tight end. He caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and made 20 solo and 23 assisted tackles. He produced a team-best nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He also blocked one field-goal attempt, recovered three fumbles and had one sack.

Eggert led Plattsmouth’s receiving corps with 16 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 158 yards and two scores and tallied 33 solo and 17 assisted tackles. He made three tackles for loss, collected two interceptions and knocked down five passes.

Rankin was a member of the team’s offensive and defensive lines. He compiled ten solo and nine assisted tackles with three stops for loss. He also caused one fumble for Plattsmouth’s defense.

Meneses ran 27 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He generated 25 solo and 34 assisted tackles on defense and made 7.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He produced five sacks, caused four fumbles and recovered a pair of fumbles.

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Football First Team Selections

Nick Bohn – Bennington – Senior

Grady Corrigan – Bennington – Senior

Kyler Essink – Bennington – Senior

Garett Menke – Bennington – Senior

Tyler LeClair – Bennington – Junior

Gunnar Ogle – Blair – Senior

Dex Larsen – Blair – Junior

Kyler Beekman – Elkhorn – Senior

Logan Macumber – Elkhorn – Senior

Eli Southard – Nebraska City – Senior

Jordan Williams – Nebraska City – Senior

Braden Thompson – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Aidan Oerter – Norris – Senior

Ethan Schmidt – Norris – Senior

Dylan Meyer – Norris – Junior

Hunter Adkins – Plattsmouth – Senior

Connor Pohlmeier – Plattsmouth – Senior

Treyton Kozal – Waverly – Senior

Mike Larsen – Waverly – Senior

Mason Nieman – Waverly – Senior

Barrett Skrobecki – Waverly – Senior

Evan Canoyer – Waverly – Junior

Zane Schawang – Waverly – Junior

Trevor Brown – Waverly – Sophomore

All-Eastern Midlands Conference Football Honorable Mention Selections

Dylan Hawk – Bennington – Senior

Jace Miller – Bennington – Senior

Colby Puck – Bennington – Senior

Kannon Dumont – Bennington – Junior

Alex Hofts – Bennington – Junior

Ashten Schmaderer – Bennington – Junior

Mitchell Anderson – Bennington – Sophomore

Gavin Acker – Blair – Senior

Jacob Chavez – Blair – Senior

Spencer Galbraith – Blair – Senior

Jakob Meggison – Blair – Senior

Aidan Mohr – Blair – Senior

Colin Quick – Blair – Senior

Brady Soukup – Blair – Senior

Tommy Thompson – Blair – Senior

Zach Wormuth – Blair – Senior

Braden Hanson – Blair – Junior

Nolan Osterhaus – Blair – Junior

Wyatt Ogle – Blair – Sophomore

Kaden Fox – Elkhorn – Senior

Austin Bober – Elkhorn – Junior

Drew Christo – Elkhorn – Junior

Gannon Gragert – Elkhorn – Junior

Grant Gutschow – Elkhorn – Junior

Isaac Robinson – Elkhorn – Junior

Aiden Young – Elkhorn – Junior

Hayden Stec – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Aidan Betz – Elkhorn – Freshman

Brayden Betts – Nebraska City – Senior

Jaren Johansen – Nebraska City – Senior

Noah Sammons – Nebraska City – Senior

Alfredo Valquier – Nebraska City – Senior

Colby Hoback – Nebraska City – Junior

Wyatt Roberts – Nebraska City – Junior

Riley Wehling – Nebraska City – Junior

M.J. Nelson – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Ashton Hausmann – Norris – Senior

Connor Price – Norris – Senior

Aaron Williams – Norris – Senior

James Carnie – Norris – Junior

Kaleb DeJonge – Norris – Junior

C.J. Hood – Norris – Junior

Isaiah Kroese – Norris – Junior

Sam Landgren – Norris – Junior

Matt Medill – Norris – Junior

Bryson Schultz – Norris – Junior

Wynstyn Martin-Morrison – Plattsmouth – Senior

Tim Prokupek – Plattsmouth – Senior

Andrew Rathman – Plattsmouth – Senior

Adam Eggert – Plattsmouth – Junior

Colton Rankin – Plattsmouth – Junior

Christian Meneses – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Logan Berner – Waverly – Senior

Porter Burklund – Waverly – Senior

Ethan Kastens – Waverly – Senior

Haven Peining – Waverly – Senior

Ian Steinmeyer – Waverly – Senior

Noah Stoddard – Waverly – Senior

Keaton Underwood – Waverly – Senior

Hunter Hanke – Waverly – Junior

Tyztin Hoos – Waverly – Junior

Wyatt Fanning – Waverly – Sophomore

Jacob Krauter – Waverly – Sophomore

