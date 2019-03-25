PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls opened their soccer campaign this week with three matches on their home turf.
Blair 2, Plattsmouth 0
PHS hosted the Bears on Thursday for the season-opening match at Blue Devil Stadium. Blair used a pair of first-half goals to return home with the victory.
Blair went ahead early in the first half. Erica Lock gathered a crossing pass on the righthand side of the penalty box and hammered home a short shot.
The team doubled its lead with 2:18 to play in the first half. Cayla Nielsen collected the soccer ball in the center of the field and nailed a fast line drive from 25 yards out. The shot sailed into the upper portion of the net.
Plattsmouth had a chance to cut into the lead after Blair was called for a handball just outside of the penalty box with 9:15 remaining. The Bears blocked Plattsmouth’s free kick from landing in the net.
PHS goalkeeper Emily Martin kept the Blue Devils in contention with ten saves. She made several sliding stops during the match.
Blair 2 0 – 2
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Blair, Lock, 33:50, 2, Blair, Nielsen, 2:18
Papillion-La Vista 10, Plattsmouth 0
The Blue Devils began the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday morning against one of the top squads in Class A. The Monarchs produced 37 shots during the match and ended action in the second half.
Sammy Marek led Papillion-La Vista with six goals on nine shots. Marek also pitched in a pair of assists for the Monarchs. Lauren Schmidt posted two goals and Chloe Dietz and Amber Arnold each had one goal.
Papillion-La Vista 4 6 – 10
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0
Plattsmouth defeated the Warriors in the third-place contest. The Blue Devils scored once in the first half and ran away from Schuyler in the second half. PHS produced two goals in the final 40 minutes of action.
Schuyler 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 1 2 – 3