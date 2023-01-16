PHS girls compete at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – The Plattsmouth girls lined up against opponents from a pair of states Saturday during a tournament in Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils traveled to Otoe County for the Rumble in River Country Invite. Plattsmouth placed tenth in team standings with 16 points. Daisy Hill, Riley Pletka, Olivia Byrom and Raquel Meneses competed for Plattsmouth.

Pletka (140 pounds) and Meneses (155) each won fourth-place medals in their weight classes. Pletka competed in a bracket that featured state contenders Le Nelson of Crete (31-6) and Marleen Alamillio of South Sioux City (23-10). Meneses earned her medal with a pair of pins during the day.

Defending state champion South Sioux City dominated the team race with 183 points. SSC wrestlers won titles at 100, 105, 115, 135, 155 and 190 pounds. Nebraska City (105 points) edged Seward (101) for silver medals.

Plattsmouth athletes will host the Plattsmouth Invite at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Bennington, Blair, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Elkhorn, Falls City, Millard West, Omaha Buena Vista, Papillion-La Vista South, Platteview, Ralston and Waverly are scheduled to attend.

Team Results

South Sioux City 183, Nebraska City 105, Seward 101, Crete 89, Yutan 74, Southwest Iowa 43, Auburn 39, Johnson County Central 30, Falls City 18, Plattsmouth 16, Dorchester 7

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Daisy Hill

Pinned by Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) 1:45, pinned Stephanie Korinek (DRC) 4:54, pinned by Rebeca Perez (SSC) 0:47

140 – Riley Pletka (4th)

Dec. by JennaRae Hallsted (SEW) 6-5, pinned by Le Nelson (CRT) 0:22, pinned Stephanie Salgado (SCC) 1:01, pinned by Marleen Alamillo (SSC) 2:19

145 – Olivia Byrom

Pinned by Stephanie Olivarez (SSC) 0:52, pinned by Andey Allgood (NCY) 2:29

155 – Raquel Meneses (4th)

Pinned by Lysandra Torres (SSC) 2:42, pinned Shelbi Peters (JCC) 0:25, pinned Lextyn Harker (NCY) 4:40, pinned by Ashaya Steele (CRT) 2:23