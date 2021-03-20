PHS girls earn second place at home invite

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls enjoyed a silver Saturday with a second-place showing in their home soccer tournament.

The Blue Devils welcomed Blair, Papillion-La Vista and Schuyler to town for the Plattsmouth Invite. First-round matches took place at 9 a.m. at Blue Devil Stadium and the former grass soccer field near the administration building. The first-place and third-place matches started at 11:30 a.m.

Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0

Plattsmouth and Schuyler battled windy and cold conditions in their opening match at Blue Devil Stadium. Both teams generated scoring chances during a fast-paced first half.

Plattsmouth gained the upper hand 10:48 before the break. Ireland Todd found the soccer ball near the lefthand side of the penalty box and fired a left-to-right shot towards the net. The ball found a home in the lower-righthand corner to give Plattsmouth a 1-0 lead.

PHS secured the victory with a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes. Aimee Dasher found herself alone with the soccer ball near the 15-yard line with 14:37 remaining. She drilled a crisp shot into the net to make it 2-0.