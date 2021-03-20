PHS girls earn second place at home invite

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls enjoyed a silver Saturday with a second-place showing in their home soccer tournament.
The Blue Devils welcomed Blair, Papillion-La Vista and Schuyler to town for the Plattsmouth Invite. First-round matches took place at 9 a.m. at Blue Devil Stadium and the former grass soccer field near the administration building. The first-place and third-place matches started at 11:30 a.m.
Plattsmouth 3, Schuyler 0
Plattsmouth and Schuyler battled windy and cold conditions in their opening match at Blue Devil Stadium. Both teams generated scoring chances during a fast-paced first half.
Plattsmouth gained the upper hand 10:48 before the break. Ireland Todd found the soccer ball near the lefthand side of the penalty box and fired a left-to-right shot towards the net. The ball found a home in the lower-righthand corner to give Plattsmouth a 1-0 lead.
PHS secured the victory with a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes. Aimee Dasher found herself alone with the soccer ball near the 15-yard line with 14:37 remaining. She drilled a crisp shot into the net to make it 2-0.
Todd produced her second goal of the morning at the 10:32 mark. She sent a line drive towards the net from the righthand side of the penalty box. Her attempt struck the far goalpost and ricocheted back into scoring territory.
PHS goalkeeper Kassidy Fisk earned the victory with her work in front of the net. She stopped several Schuyler chances midway through the first half and prevented any scoring damage in the final 40 minutes.
Schuyler 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 1 2 – 3
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Plattsmouth, Todd, 10:48
2nd half: 2, Plattsmouth, Dasher, 14:37, 3, Plattsmouth, Todd, 10:32
Papillion-La Vista 13, Plattsmouth 0
Papillion-La Vista posted 13 goals in the first half to win the tournament championship game. Lauren Schmidt led the Monarchs with four assists and two goals and Mykena Turner collected three goals. Lauryn Anglim and Brooklyn Holloway each scored twice and Brooklyn Scanlon, Lili Shepoka, Alex Wright and Jessica Crowder notched one goal.
Papillion-La Vista improved to 3-0. The Monarchs defeated Omaha Burke 4-0 on Thursday and stopped Blair 10-0 in the first round on Saturday morning.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Monday night with a home match against Elkhorn. The Blue Devils and Antlers will begin at 6 p.m.