PHS girls post state track marks

The team of Miller, Emma Field, Druskis and Berger clocked a mark of 51.30 earlier this season. The last time any PHS group ran faster than 52 seconds came in 2014. Jenny Bergsten, Megan Johnson, Peyton Leonhardt and Shayla Scanlan finished in 52.74 that year.

Barnes, Caba, Meisinger and Briggs placed 13th in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:18.01, and Meisinger generated individual results in a pair of events. She placed 15th in the 400 meters in 1:02.34 and finished 15th in the 800 meters in 2:27.71.

Meisinger’s time in the 400 meters was the third-fastest Plattsmouth mark in the past 13 years. April Graham (58.82) and Chloe Sabatka (1:01.47) are the only PHS girls to have posted faster 400 efforts in that span.

Berger captured 23rd place in the 100 meters in 13.11. She ended her career with many of the fastest times in school history. She posted a personal-best mark of 12.85 seconds at districts and ran 12.93 at the league meet. She won eight medals during the year.

Macias captured 12th place in the 200 meters in 26.30 seconds. She produced the fastest PHS time in the event in the past 14 years. She is the only girl to have eclipsed 27 seconds in that span.