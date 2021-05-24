PHS girls post state track marks

OMAHA – Ten Plattsmouth girls experienced the excitement of state track and field events this week during their trip to Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Blue Devils competed in the Class B State Meet on May 21 and 22. Class B events took place in the afternoon and early evening on both days.
Savanna Berger, Emily Macias, Jessica Meisinger, Kennedy Miller, Paige Druskis, Jozlyn Barnes, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Krista Hardy and Payton Haugaard took part in state contests.
Plattsmouth tied for 37th place in team standings with two points. York (63) edged Elkhorn North (62.5) for the championship.
Caba, Barnes, Meisinger and Briggs returned home with state medals around their necks. They crossed the finish line of the 3,200-meter relay in seventh place in 10:05.32.
Meisinger kept the team in medal contention with a split of 2:27.03 in the third leg of the race, and Briggs maintained that momentum across the finish line. She ran a split of 2:28.059 and held off Grand Island Northwest (10:06.34) in the final stretch.
Macias, Miller, Druskis and Berger placed 11th in the 400-meter relay in 50.75 seconds. The Blue Devils became the first Plattsmouth team in the past decade to break the 51-second barrier. They ran 50.79 at districts and lowered their mark at state.
The team of Miller, Emma Field, Druskis and Berger clocked a mark of 51.30 earlier this season. The last time any PHS group ran faster than 52 seconds came in 2014. Jenny Bergsten, Megan Johnson, Peyton Leonhardt and Shayla Scanlan finished in 52.74 that year.
Barnes, Caba, Meisinger and Briggs placed 13th in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:18.01, and Meisinger generated individual results in a pair of events. She placed 15th in the 400 meters in 1:02.34 and finished 15th in the 800 meters in 2:27.71.
Meisinger’s time in the 400 meters was the third-fastest Plattsmouth mark in the past 13 years. April Graham (58.82) and Chloe Sabatka (1:01.47) are the only PHS girls to have posted faster 400 efforts in that span.
Berger captured 23rd place in the 100 meters in 13.11. She ended her career with many of the fastest times in school history. She posted a personal-best mark of 12.85 seconds at districts and ran 12.93 at the league meet. She won eight medals during the year.
Macias captured 12th place in the 200 meters in 26.30 seconds. She produced the fastest PHS time in the event in the past 14 years. She is the only girl to have eclipsed 27 seconds in that span.
Hardy secured 18th place in the high jump by clearing a height of 4-10. She delivered a wide smile after safely landing on the mat in her first jump of the meet.
Hardy cleared 4-6 at every high jump contest this spring. She ended the year with marks of 4-11 and 4-10 at districts and state.
Haugaard pocketed 16th place in the pole vault with a height of 8-0. She medaled six times during the spring and became just the fifth PHS girl to clear eight feet since 2008. Brea Sabatka (2011), Megan Johnson (2015), Becky Kubiaczyk (2008) and Jordan Schwenk (2013) also accomplished the feat.
Class B Girls Team Results
York 63, Elkhorn North 62.5, Blair 46, Sidney 44, Waverly 40, Grand Island Northwest 37, Arlington 36, McCook 32.5, Elkhorn 26, Holdrege 24, Scottsbluff 23, Cozad 22, Falls City 20, Norris 19, O’Neill 16, Columbus Scotus 15, Ogallala 14, Gering 13, Gothenburg 12, Fairbury 11, Chadron 10, Aurora 9, Beatrice 8, Omaha Skutt 5, Seward 5, Wahoo 5, Hastings 5, Platteview 5, Nebraska City 5, Auburn 5, Milford 4, Central City 4, Boone Central 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Pierce 3, Adams Central 3, Plattsmouth 2, DC West 2, St. Paul 1
Plattsmouth Results
100 preliminaries – Savanna Berger, 13.11 (23rd)
200 preliminaries – Emily Macias, 26.30 (12th)
400 preliminaries – Jessica Meisinger, 1:02.34 (15th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:27.71 (15th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Emily Macias, Kennedy Miller, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 50.75 (11th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 4:18.01 (13th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 10:05.32 (7th)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-10 (18th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 8-0 (16th)