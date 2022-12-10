PHS girls take on Bears in road game

BLAIR – Blair athletes produced a large number of winning connections Friday night with an accurate shooting performance against Plattsmouth.

The Bears made 11 of their first 16 shots and went on to win the game 54-15. Blair jumped out to a 27-3 lead in the first quarter and stretched the halftime gap to 43-9. The team relied on crisp ball movement to find open looks both in the paint and on the perimeter.

Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils felt confident entering the game. The team had scored 52 points against Omaha Mercy the previous weekend and had enjoyed a positive week of practice. Blair seized momentum with several fast-break layups in the early moments and remained ahead the rest of the way.

“They’ve got a nice team,” Titus said. “Their pressure bothered us early in the game and we didn’t execute with our press break the way we’re capable of, but they’ve got a very good team. They have size and speed and really passed the ball well on offense. We’re going to learn from this and find a way to use it to get better.”

Blair senior Kaitlyn Johnson and sophomore Addie Sullivan each posted layups in the first 90 seconds, and Sullivan buried a 3-pointer to create a 7-0 lead. The Bears then scored on seven straight trips to go up 24-3. Sophomore center Hayden Frink-Mathis made several kickout assists that led to 3-pointers for the Bears.

Blair (3-1) scored 48 or more points for the third time in eight days. The team defeated Omaha Mercy 48-11 and Ralston 64-9 in the first two games and lost to Waverly 48-29 on Dec. 6.

Joslyn Policky led Blair with 14 points. Sullivan posted 13 points and five steals and Frink-Mathis produced 11 points.

Jolie Dix helped Plattsmouth (1-2) with five points, five rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection. Ashleigh Widick collected two points, seven rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Gertie Yoder pocketed four points and three rebounds for PHS.

Aimee Dasher tallied two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one pass deflection, and Natalie Briggs posted two points, two rebounds and one steal. Averi Winters finished the night with two points, three steals, two boards and one block, and Mila Wehrbein had one assist, one rebound and one pass deflection.

Kayla Briggs and Stella Campin each grabbed one rebound in the game. Samayri Wright and Chloe Adkins each saw court time for the team.

Plattsmouth will return to action Saturday afternoon with a home game against Schuyler. The teams are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m.

“The good thing is that we’re going to get a chance to bounce right back,” Titus said. “We have a chance to play tomorrow against Schuyler and get back into the swing of things. They have a nice group too, but our focus is going to be doing our things correctly. The girls always play hard, so I’m looking forward to how things will work out tomorrow.”

Plattsmouth 3 6 4 2 – 15

Blair 27 16 8 3 – 54

Plattsmouth (15)

Dix 2-10 1-2 5, K. Briggs 0-3 0-0 0, Widick 0-4 2-2 2, Winters 1-2 0-0 2, Yoder 2-7 0-0 4, Dasher 0-1 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-2 0-0 0, N. Briggs 1-4 0-1 2, Campin 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Adkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-33 3-5 15.