PHS girls take on Bears, Warriors

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls competed against a pair of schools on the basketball court in less than 24 hours this weekend.

The Blue Devils hosted Blair on Friday night and traveled to Schuyler for a Saturday afternoon matchup. Plattsmouth improved its season mark to 2-2 after the 64 minutes of action.

Blair 64, Plattsmouth 15

The Bears stopped Plattsmouth in the PHS gym by making plays on both sides of the court. Blair scored the first 20 points of the game and built the lead to 36-4 late in the second period.

The Bears copied their performances from earlier in the season. The team defeated Omaha Mercy 56-20 and Ralston 58-10 in the first two games. Perennial state power Waverly needed overtime to edge Blair 56-53 earlier in the week.

“That’s a pretty good team that they have over there,” Titus said. “They have a lot of size and speed and they made a truckload of 3’s tonight. We tried to guard them with a zone and man and everything else, but they’re tough to defend. Our kids gave a great effort, but that was just a really good basketball team that we just played.”

Titus said Blair’s defense kept the Blue Devils from keeping pace on the scoreboard. The Bears forced six turnovers in the first four minutes and made nine steals in the game.

“Their defense kept us from getting as many looks as we needed to have in the first half,” Titus said. “I think we took six shots in the first quarter and eight in the second quarter, and even if you make half of those, that’s still not going to be enough to stay in most ballgames. Give credit to Blair, because they did a nice job with their defense.”

Lyndsey Caba helped Plattsmouth with two points, four rebounds, one steal, one assist and two pass deflections. Aimee Dasher pocketed three points and one block and Natalie Briggs secured two points, one rebound and one assist.

Averi Winters tallied two points, one rebound and two pass deflections, and Gertie Yoder delivered two points, one rebound and one pass deflection. Amelia Field scored two points, Krista Hardy grabbed two rebounds and Corrine Frodermann pocketed two points and one steal.

Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton, Jolie Dix, Riley Pletka and Mila Wehrbein saw court time for the team.

Blair 20 21 16 7 – 64

Plattsmouth 2 5 6 2 – 15

Blair (64)

Valasek 7, Ladwig 16, Larson 3, Baughman 11, O’Grady 7, Sullivan 3, French 0, Johnson 5, Murray 5, Chance 0, Policky 0, Wolfe 6, Wrich 1

Plattsmouth (15)

Caba 0-2 0-0 2, Dasher 1-6 0-0 3, Briggs 1-4 0-0 2, Yoder 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Winters 1-2 0-1 2, Frodermann 1-2 0-0 2, Dix 0-0 0-2 0, Field 0-2 2-4 2, Pletka 0-0 0-0 0, Ja. Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, Jul. Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 5-24 4-9 15.

Plattsmouth 51, Schuyler 21

Plattsmouth overwhelmed Schuyler in Saturday afternoon’s game. The Blue Devils built a 27-6 halftime lead and maintained their momentum after the break.

Caba (13), Briggs (11) and Dix (10) scored in double figures for Plattsmouth. Caba took one charge and added six steals, three rebounds, two assists, one block and two pass deflections. Briggs collected three rebounds and Dix posted three rebounds and one assist.

Pletka delivered eight points, four steals, two rebounds and one block in the post. Julianna Hamilton produced two points and four rebounds and Hardy had two points, one rebound and one block.

Dasher tallied three points, two boards and one assist, and Winters ended the game with four steals, two rebounds and three pass deflections. Field collected two points, one rebound and one steal and Jayden Hamilton grabbed one rebound. Yoder chipped in one steal and one pass deflection for Plattsmouth.

Kathryn Tzunux led Schuyler with seven points, nine rebounds and four steals. Niurka Castro added two points, one block and five pass deflections.

Plattsmouth (51)

Caba 5-10 3-4 13, Dasher 1-6 0-0 3, Briggs 5-17 0-0 11, Yoder 0-4 0-2 0, Hardy 1-4 0-0 2, Field 1-4 0-0 2, Winters 0-0 0-0 0, Dix 4-4 0-0 10, Ja. Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Pletka 3-6 2-2 8, Jul. Hamilton 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-58 5-8 51.

Schuyler (21)

Tzunux 2-8 2-2 7, Castro 0-6 2-5 2, Sacarias 0-2 0-0 0, Ajualip 1-3 0-0 2, Vasquez 0-4 0-0 0, Trejo 0-4 2-2 2, Al. Vavricek 0-3 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1-1 0-0 2, Ad. Vavricek 1-3 2-2 4, Gallegos 0-1 0-0 0, Daviu 1-2 0-2 2, Reyna 0-0 0-0 0, Espiritu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-37 8-13 21.

