ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth girls squared off against a pair of schools this weekend at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
Archbishop Bergan 62, Plattsmouth 38
Archbishop Bergan won Friday morning’s first-round game by getting off to a lightning-quick start on offense. The Knights scored on each of their first ten trips of the game and built a 21-7 lead. The team made nine shots in the first 4:41 and produced a handful of fast-break layups.
Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said the Knights sprinted ahead on the scoreboard because of their aggressiveness on both ends of the court.
“We needed to come out with a better attitude and better effort,” Owens said. “That’s what we talked about after the game. We were passive and didn’t have a lot of energy at the beginning, and Bergan made us pay for that. They’re a really good team with several great players, and they were more energetic than we were in the first half.”
Plattsmouth chipped away at the 35-15 halftime deficit early in the third quarter. Bella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder and Taylor Caba all scored in the first 70 seconds, and Caba then found Chappell with a fast-break assist to make it 37-23. The team finished the third period with 17 points.
“We scored 17 points in the third quarter, and that’s something I’ll take any day of the week,” Owens said. “Our whole effort was better in the second half. We came out with a different mindset and made a lot of good plays. I didn’t make any adjustments at halftime as far as strategy goes. I just told them that our effort had to be better, and they did that.”
Archbishop Bergan (6-3) stopped Plattsmouth’s comeback attempt with several baskets from Allison Dieckmann and Haley Kempf. The two seniors combined for 43 points in the game. Dieckmann went 6-of-9 from the floor and sank all ten of her free-throw tries, and Kempf made nine of her 14 shot attempts for the Knights.
Chappell scored 15 points for Plattsmouth and Chloe Sabatka collected 14 points and three rebounds. Rachel Widick tallied two points, three rebounds, one assist and one block, and Taylor Caba finished with two points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Schroeder collected one point, three rebounds and one assist, and Kennedy Miller produced three points, two rebounds and one steal. Katie Rathman made two steals and one rebound, Mackenzie Caba scored one point and Rylee Hellbusch secured one rebound. Gracie Anderson, Lyndsey Caba, Emma Field, Josie Knust and Jessica Meisinger all saw court time.
Plattsmouth 11 4 17 6 – 38
Archbishop Bergan 25 10 18 9 – 62
Plattsmouth (38)
Chappell 4-7 5-8 15, Sabatka 5-12 2-3 14, T. Caba 1-4 0-0 2, Schroeder 0-6 1-2 1, Widick 1-1 0-0 2, Rathman 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 1-3 3, Hellbusch 0-0 0-0 0, L. Caba 0-1 0-0 0, Field 0-1 0-0 0, M. Caba 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Knust 0-0 0-0 0, Meisinger 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 10-18 38.
Archbishop Bergan (62)
Dieckmann 6-9 10-10 24, DeGroff 3-4 0-1 6, Baker 2-6 0-0 4, Kempf 9-14 1-1 19, Frost 0-0 0-3 0, Bojanski 0-2 0-0 0, Dobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Gaver 1-4 0-1 2, McIntyre 2-3 0-0 4, Ostrand 1-2 0-0 2, Broussard 0-1 0-0 0, Prauner 0-2 1-2 1, Mendlik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 12-18 62.
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Plattsmouth 44
Ashland-Greenwood continued its recent stretch of winning basketball Saturday morning. AGHS (3-6) won for the third time in its last four games. The Bluejays led 23-14 at halftime and remained ahead in the final 16 minutes.
Plattsmouth (4-5) will resume its season Wednesday with a trip to Louisville. The Blue Devils and Lions are scheduled to start their game at 5 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament Girls Results
First Round: Archbishop Bergan 62, Plattsmouth 38
First Round: Omaha Roncalli 65, Ashland-Greenwood 46
Third Place: Ashland-Greenwood 54, Plattsmouth 44
First Place: Archbishop Bergan 55, Omaha Roncalli 47