PHS girls win league tournament match over Pioneers

The Blue Devils created a celebration as the clock ticked down. Nebraska City’s goalkeeper recovered a shot and kicked a line drive in the middle of the field with 15 seconds to go. Plattsmouth controlled the ball from 30 yards away and delivered a soaring kick that went high in the air.

The soccer ball bounced off the artificial turf and went over the goalkeeper’s head toward the net. PHS freshman Ireland Todd seized the opportunity and raced past the goalkeeper for the ball. She knocked it into pay dirt with two seconds left for a 1-0 halftime lead.

“That goal was huge for us,” Cossel said. “It completely changed the way we felt about things heading into halftime. I think the girls saw that and got a huge amount of confidence from it. They were really excited when we were talking at halftime. I think they took the energy they got from that goal and just ran with it in the second half.”

Todd put distance between the two teams when she scored her second goal of the game with 22:17 to play. Ciara Whitley blasted a 25-yard shot into the net five minutes later, and Emily Zitek created a 4-0 lead with a goal with 8:54 remaining.