PHS girls win league tournament match over Pioneers

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls secured their place in Trailblazer Conference history Saturday morning by locking up a league tournament victory.
The Blue Devils defeated Nebraska City 4-0 in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Plattsmouth scored with two seconds left in the first half and pocketed three goals after the break. The team became the first school to win a TBC Tournament soccer match.
Plattsmouth head coach Trey Cossel said he was excited to see the Blue Devils win in their home stadium. Plattsmouth defeated Nebraska City for the second time this season and gained confidence as the game went on.
“In the first half it took a while to play our game and get things going, but the girls did a great job of shaking off the slow start,” Cossel said. “They played extremely well in the second half. We couldn’t have drawn it up any better. They played for each other and did a great job of playing with effort and intensity. I’m really proud of them.”
Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth (5-9) and fifth-seeded NCHS (1-9) spent a large portion of the first half in the middle section of the field. Nebraska City defender Elizabeth Luther stopped a Plattsmouth attempt on an empty net with 15 minutes to play, and the Blue Devils saw a well-struck shot sail just wide of the goal three minutes later.
The Blue Devils created a celebration as the clock ticked down. Nebraska City’s goalkeeper recovered a shot and kicked a line drive in the middle of the field with 15 seconds to go. Plattsmouth controlled the ball from 30 yards away and delivered a soaring kick that went high in the air.
The soccer ball bounced off the artificial turf and went over the goalkeeper’s head toward the net. PHS freshman Ireland Todd seized the opportunity and raced past the goalkeeper for the ball. She knocked it into pay dirt with two seconds left for a 1-0 halftime lead.
“That goal was huge for us,” Cossel said. “It completely changed the way we felt about things heading into halftime. I think the girls saw that and got a huge amount of confidence from it. They were really excited when we were talking at halftime. I think they took the energy they got from that goal and just ran with it in the second half.”
Todd put distance between the two teams when she scored her second goal of the game with 22:17 to play. Ciara Whitley blasted a 25-yard shot into the net five minutes later, and Emily Zitek created a 4-0 lead with a goal with 8:54 remaining.
Plattsmouth’s defense limited Nebraska City to four shots on goal during the morning. The Pioneers generated five corner kicks in the match, but PHS kept Nebraska City from locating the back of the net. Plattsmouth goalkeeper Raquel Meneses made saves on all four NCHS shot attempts.
Plattsmouth will travel to top-seeded Ralston tonight for the semifinals. The teams are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Second-seeded Platteview and third-seeded Beatrice will play in the other semifinal. Third-place and first-place matches will take place on Tuesday, April 27.
Cossel said the victory was an additional confidence-building moment for the Blue Devils. The varsity roster includes seven freshmen, and many upperclassmen began the season with a limited amount of varsity minutes on their resumes. Cossel said the Blue Devils have used strong team chemistry and solid work ethic to make noticeable progress over the past six weeks.
“We’re a really young team without a whole lot of returning varsity experience, so we knew it was going to take some time,” Cossel said. “These girls have grown up together and have really started playing well over the past couple of games. It’s been a step-by-step process, and I’m extremely proud of them for staying together and getting better each time we play.”
Nebraska City 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 1 3 – 4
Scoring Summary
1st half: 1, Plattsmouth, Todd, 0:02
2nd half: 2, Plattsmouth, Todd, 22:17, 3, Plattsmouth, Whitley, 20:27, 4, Plattsmouth, Zitek, 8:54
Plattsmouth 2, Auburn 1
The Blue Devils returned from Auburn in a winning mood Thursday night. Plattsmouth won a penalty-kick shootout 5-4 to capture the victory. The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and needed a penalty-kick shootout to decide the outcome after overtime.
Plattsmouth 0 1 0 0 1 – 2
Auburn 0 1 0 0 0 – 1