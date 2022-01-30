PHS girls win league wrestling championships

PLATTEVIEW – Two Plattsmouth girls made the most of their opportunities on the mat Friday night by winning conference titles.

Zoey Barber and Gracie Stonner represented Plattsmouth at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Both Blue Devils left Platteview’s gym with championship medals.

Barber (22-2) continued her strong season with three victories at 114 pounds. She pinned her first two opponents in 1:19 and 0:58 before meeting Beatrice’s Morgan Maschmann (15-8) in the title match. Barber dominated Maschmann with a 17-1 victory. She posted her technical fall in 4:12.

Stonner (6-12) dueled Ralston’s Amelia Kreitz (2-3) in a pair of matches at 145 pounds. Stonner pinned Kreitz in 3:30 and 1:20 to seal the conference championship.

Plattsmouth earned fifth place in team standings with 29.5 points. Nebraska City won the TBC title with 95.5 points.

Team Results

Nebraska City 95.5, Wahoo 65, Ralston 44, Beatrice 37, Plattsmouth 29.5, Platteview 28

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (1st)

Pinned Alaina Nelson (PLV) 1:19, pinned Haley Hack (PLV) 0:58, tech fall Morgan Maschmann (BEA) 17-1 (4:12)

145 – Gracie Stonner (1st)

Pinned Amelia Kreitz (RAL) 3:30, pinned Amelia Kreitz (RAL) 1:20

