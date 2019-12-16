PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls gained plenty of momentum this weekend with large victories over a pair of opponents.
Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24
The Blue Devils defeated their league rival by double digits at home on Friday night. Plattsmouth ran away from the Pioneers in the middle two quarters. The team outscored Nebraska City 15-6 in the second period and 21-4 in the third quarter.
Bella Chappell led Plattsmouth with a big outburst on offense. She dialed in 28 points for the team.
Taylor Caba scored six points and Chloe Sabatka and Lyndsey Caba each had four points. Abby Henne and Kennedy Miller both chipped in three points for Plattsmouth, and Christine Frodermann, Josie Knust and Jessica Meisinger all had two points. Kira Leget and Lexi Schroeder both added one point.
Nebraska City 7 6 4 7 – 24
Plattsmouth 8 15 21 12 – 56
Plattsmouth (56)
Chappell 28, Leget 1, Schroeder 1, T. Caba 6, Sabatka 4, Miller 3, L. Caba 4, Knust 2, Meisinger 2, Henne 3, Frodermann 2.
Plattsmouth 50, Schuyler 13
Plattsmouth collected a convincing victory over Schuyler on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils went ahead 22-0 after the first quarter and led 28-6 at the break. PHS limited the Warriors to four field goals and three free throws in the game.
Plattsmouth improved to 2-2. Individual statistics for the game are not yet available.
Plattsmouth 22 6 12 10 – 50
Schuyler 0 6 1 6 – 13