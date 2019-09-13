PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth golfers welcomed athletes from across the state on Thursday for 18 holes of action in the Plattsmouth Invite.
Students from 15 schools brought their golf clubs to Bay Hills for the tournament. Several state qualifiers from a year ago showcased their skills on the course. Platteview’s Izzy Deloske also made headlines with a hole-in-one on the 139-yard ninth hole.
Five Plattsmouth golfers helped the Blue Devils capture tenth place with a team score of 495. Riley Sedlak (111), Kelsey Blinston (116), Emily Martin (127), Julianna Hamilton (141) and Olivia Rotter (144) represented PHS on the course.
Omaha Duchesne golfers Lauren Goertz, Bridget Duffy and Katie Speer helped the Cardinals fly away with the team championship. All three players finished in the top five spots on the leaderboard.
Goertz earned medalist honors with a championship round of 72. She fired a score of three on eight holes during the day. Duffy finished second with an 84 and Speer captured fifth place with a 91.
Nebraska City placed second in team standing with a 401. Brynn Bohlen led the Pioneers with a third-place round of 89. Omaha Gross (409) edged Bennington by four strokes for third place.
Team Results
Omaha Duchesne 342, Nebraska City 401, Omaha Gross 409, Bennington 413, Blair 420, Waverly 431, Syracuse 465, Auburn 486, Platteview 491, Plattsmouth 495, Omaha Roncalli 504, Gretna 528, Bellevue East, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, South Sioux City no team scores.
Top 15 Results
1) Lauren Goertz (ODH) 34-38 72, 2) Bridget Duffy (ODH) 40-44 84, 3) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 42-47 89, 4) Claire Thompson (BEN) 46-44 90, 5) Katie Speer (ODH) 48-43 91, 6) Bridget Nothelfer (OGR) 45-47 92, 7) Isabella Gutschiewski (ODH) 49-46 95, T8) Anna Moore (BLA) 46-51 97, T8) Alexis Nothelfer (OGR) 45-52 97, 10) Claire Westerholt (WAV) 48-50 98, 11) Kaia Stewart (BLA) 50-52 102, T12) Emalie Wightman (OBT) 54-49 103, T12) Kacy Jones (AUB) 52-51 103, T12) Taelyn Allen (NCY) 53-50 103, 15) Sydney Blum (NCY) 54-50 104
Plattsmouth Results
Riley Sedlak 56-55 111 (27th), Kelsey Blinston 55-61 116 (32nd), Emily Martin 63-64 127 (43rd), Julianna Hamilton 69-72 141 (54th), Olivia Rotter 72-72 144 (56th)