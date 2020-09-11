PHS golfers host Plattsmouth Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Golfers from across eastern Nebraska braved cold and wet conditions Thursday during action at the Plattsmouth Invite.

Athletes from 14 schools journeyed to Bay Hills Golf Club for one of the soggiest Plattsmouth Invites in recent history. Temperatures did not reach the low 50s until early afternoon and a steady mist rain fell for much of the day.

Plattsmouth head coach Dan Oatman said Thursday night that he was happy with how the Blue Devils performed. Plattsmouth finished ninth with a team score of 504. Several athletes came close to career-best totals in less-than-ideal conditions.

“The girls had really good rounds,” Oatman said. “If they can do that on a day like today, I’m excited to see what they can do on a nicer day outside.”

Julianna Hamilton led the Blue Devils with a score of 119. She fired a 59 on the first nine holes and posted a 60 on the back nine. Jayden Hamilton (126), Abby Steadman (129) and Eryn Henne (130) added totals for the team.

Isabelle Gutschewski of Omaha Duchesne earned medalist honors with a round of 86. She carded identical scores of 43 on the front and back nine. Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen (90) was second and Omaha Duchesne teammates June Mullen and Bridget Duffy were third with rounds of 92.