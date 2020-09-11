PHS golfers host Plattsmouth Invite

PLATTSMOUTH – Golfers from across eastern Nebraska braved cold and wet conditions Thursday during action at the Plattsmouth Invite.
Athletes from 14 schools journeyed to Bay Hills Golf Club for one of the soggiest Plattsmouth Invites in recent history. Temperatures did not reach the low 50s until early afternoon and a steady mist rain fell for much of the day.
Plattsmouth head coach Dan Oatman said Thursday night that he was happy with how the Blue Devils performed. Plattsmouth finished ninth with a team score of 504. Several athletes came close to career-best totals in less-than-ideal conditions.
“The girls had really good rounds,” Oatman said. “If they can do that on a day like today, I’m excited to see what they can do on a nicer day outside.”
Julianna Hamilton led the Blue Devils with a score of 119. She fired a 59 on the first nine holes and posted a 60 on the back nine. Jayden Hamilton (126), Abby Steadman (129) and Eryn Henne (130) added totals for the team.
Isabelle Gutschewski of Omaha Duchesne earned medalist honors with a round of 86. She carded identical scores of 43 on the front and back nine. Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen (90) was second and Omaha Duchesne teammates June Mullen and Bridget Duffy were third with rounds of 92.
Omaha Duchesne ran away with the team title with a total of 370. Nebraska City claimed second place with a 407 and Omaha Gross was third with a 425.
Team Results
Omaha Duchesne 370, Nebraska City 407, Omaha Gross 425, Blair 443, Gretna 448, Bennington 451, Syracuse 460, Waverly 488, Plattsmouth 504, Platteview 505, Auburn 513, Bellevue East, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Isabelle Gutschewski (ODA) 43-43 86, 2) Brynn Bohlen (NCY) 42-48 90, T3) June Mullen (ODA) 46-46 92, T3) Bridget Duffy (ODA) 40-52 92, 5) Bridget Nothelfer (OGR) 46-48 94, 6) Shaylee Staack (SYR) 53-46 99, 7) Kate Kelley (ODA) 53-47 100, 8) Abby LaSure (BEN) 52-50 102, T9) Madi Meduna (ODA) 54-50 104, T9) Kat Johnson (GRT) 52-52 104, T11) Ella Welsh (NCY) 51-54 105, T11) Sydney Blum (NCY) 50-55 105, T11) Rachel Parks (BLA) 56-49 105, 14) Kitia Hobbs (PLV) 54-52 106, T15) Carleigh Reoh (GRT) 52-55 107, T15) Grace Easley (NCY) 52-55 107, T15) Emily Stickell (AUB) 51-56 107
Plattsmouth Results
Jayden Hamilton 62-64 126 (40th), Julianna Hamilton 59-60 119 (33rd), Abby Steadman 62-67 129 (44th), Eryn Henne 65-65 130 (46th). Team score 504.
