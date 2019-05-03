ELKHORN – Plattsmouth athletes used their drivers, irons and putters to register scores at the league golf tournament this week.
The PHS boys competed in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Indian Creek in Elkhorn on April 30. Plattsmouth carded an eighth-place team score of 410.
Levi Flaherty guided Plattsmouth with a round of 95. Ryan Oatman (98), Zach Shukis (103), Jack Alexander (114) and Jeremiah Lubben (125) added scores for the Blue Devils.
Gretna (335) edged Norris (338) in a close battle for the team championship. Four of Gretna’s five players finished in the top 15 individual spots.
Nebraska City’s Zac Albrecht earned conference medalist honors over Gretna’s Colin Kitson. Both players logged rounds of 78 to force a playoff for the individual title. Albrecht defeated Kitson on the first playoff hole.
Plattsmouth will resume its season next week with a pair of events. The Blue Devils will travel to Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln on Tuesday for the Waverly Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Plattsmouth and Platteview will end the regular season May 9 with a dual at Platteview Country Club. The Blue Devils and Trojans will play their annual “Battle of the Plattes” event at 4 p.m.
Team Results
Gretna 335, Norris 338, Elkhorn 348, Bennington 369, Waverly 379, Nebraska City 393, Blair 400, Plattsmouth 410
Top Ten Results
T1) Zac Albrecht (NCY) 38-40 78 (*won playoff for title), T1) Colin Kitson (GRT) 40-38 78, T3) Christopher Atkinson (GRT) 43-38 81, T3) Bailey Amend (NOR) 43-38 81, 5) Logan Thurber (NOR) 41-42 83, 6) Parker Jones (GRT) 44-41 85, T7) Nate Gabel (NOR) 40-46 86, T7) Cullen Buscher (BEN) 45-41 86, T7) Sam Beard (ELK) 41-45 86, T7) Wyatt Behlen (ELK) 43-43 86
Plattsmouth Results
Levi Flaherty 46-49 95, Ryan Oatman 47-51 98, Zach Shukis 52-51 103, Jack Alexander 58-56 114, Jeremiah Lubben 58-67 125. Team score 410.