NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth golfers traveled to Otoe County on Wednesday for action in the Nebraska City Invite.
The Blue Devils took part in the 18-hole tournament at Wildwood Golf Course. Plattsmouth placed ninth with a team total of 424. Ryan Oatman, Levi Flaherty, Jack Alexander, Jeremiah Lubben and Dalton Baumgart played for the team.
Flaherty guided the Blue Devils with a round of 98. Oatman posted a 105 and Alexander registered a personal-best score of 106. Lubben carded a 115 and Baumgart fired a 147.
Johnson County Central (351) won a close team race over Platteview (353). Platteview’s Jordan Hart dominated the individual standings with a 73. He finished seven strokes ahead of Nebraska City’s Zac Albrecht and JCC’s Tyler Bartels.
Plattsmouth will continue its season April 16 with a trip to the Blair Invite. The Blue Devils will travel to River Wilds Golf Club for the 10 a.m. tournament. The team will return home April 18 for a 4 p.m. dual with Nebraska City at Bay Hills.
Team Results
Johnson County Central 351, Platteview 353, Nebraska City 363, Falls City 372, Syracuse 390, Waverly 398, Sidney (Iowa) 404, Auburn 409, Plattsmouth 424, Nebraska City JV 431
Top Ten Results
1) Jordan Hart (PLV) 73, T2) Zac Albrecht (NCY) 80, T2) Tyler Bartels (JCC) 80, 4) Zayne Osborn (SID) 81, 5) Lukas Aldana (FCY) 84, 6) Josh Fishpaw (SYR) 85, 7) Zach Benton (NCY) 86, 8) Eli Waring (JCC) 87, 9) Christian Jewell (PLV) 88, T10) Tanner Kerner (JCC) 90, T10) Braden Oliver (FCY) 90
Plattsmouth Results
Ryan Oatman 50-55 105, Levi Flaherty 50-48 98, Jack Alexander 55-51 106, Jeremiah Lubben 52-63 115, Dalton Baumgart 75-72 147. Team score 424.