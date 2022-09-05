PHS piles up runs against Omaha North

OMAHA – Plattsmouth softball players enjoyed plenty of successful plate appearances Thursday night in a victory over Omaha North.

The Blue Devils stopped the Vikings 16-13 in a game played at Fontenelle Park. Plattsmouth trailed 11-8 after three innings but made up the difference after that. The team outscored Omaha North 8-2 in the final portion of the game to win.

Plattsmouth head coach Rick Titus said he was encouraged by the way the team handled pressure at the plate. The Blue Devils ended the game with 11 hits and took advantage of six Omaha North fielding errors.

“The girls played really well,” Titus said. “Scoring 16 runs takes a lot of work at the plate, so we did a great job seeing the ball and making contact. We got behind in the third inning but the girls never gave up. They kept on battling and did a really nice job with the whole game tonight.”

Plattsmouth got off to a positive note with a five-run outburst in the first inning. The team went on top 8-2 before Omaha North stormed back with nine unanswered runs. The Vikings took advantage of several errors to score five times in the second and four times in the third.

Titus said the Blue Devils remained upbeat after falling behind 11-8. The team moved within 11-10 in the fourth and closed the gap to 12-11 in the fifth. Plattsmouth then roared ahead with five runs in the next frame.

“We had a lot of key hits in the sixth inning,” Titus said. “It was really good to see how the girls responded to everything. We put the ball in play against them and we were able to get on base.”

Omaha North cut the deficit to 16-13 in the seventh, but Plattsmouth shut the door on a larger comeback attempt. Plattsmouth pitchers Abbie Dasher and Justine Villamonte joined forces for the victory. Villamonte struck out seven batters in three innings and Dasher posted three strikeouts in four innings of work.

Villamonte led Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits and three runs batted in. Abbie Dasher and Aimee Dasher each generated two hits and Julia Sweeney drew a pair of walks. Hannah Hausman led Omaha North with three RBI.

Plattsmouth 530 215 0 – 16 11 7

Omaha North 254 100 1 – 13 11 6