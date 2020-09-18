PHS plays pair of softball games

AUBURN – Plattsmouth softball players produced plenty of swings at the plate Thursday during a triangular against Auburn and Falls City.
The Blue Devils split their games against the Bulldogs and Falls City at Auburn City Recreation Complex. Auburn defeated Plattsmouth 8-0 in the first game and PHS downed Falls City 11-1 in game two.
Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 0
Auburn relied on a steady drumbeat of offense to take down Plattsmouth. The Bulldogs crossed the plate at least once in all five innings and poured out ten hits. Kylie Allen led Auburn with one home run, two walks and three RBI.
Paige Druskis guided Plattsmouth at the plate with one double, one single and one sacrifice. Jessica Meisinger reached base on a single and hit-by-pitch, and Josie Knust, Hailey Montes and Kaley Clark each chipped in one single.
Courtney Ehlers drew a pair of walks and Chloe Anson walked once in the contest. Hanna Welstead led Plattsmouth in the field with four defensive assists. Meisinger made two defensive assists and Clark added one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth 000 00 – 0 6 1
Auburn 112 31 – 8 10 1
Plattsmouth 11, Falls City 1
Plattsmouth erased all doubt about the outcome of the day’s second game in the fourth inning. PHS dynamited its way into double digits on the scoreboard with ten runs in the frame. Knust, Montes and Kassidy Fisk all blasted home runs against the Tigers.
Fisk ended the game with one home run, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and three RBI. Knust chipped in one home run, one double, one run and three RBI, and Montes contributed one solo roundtripper. Meisinger helped the squad with one double, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and two RBI.
Druskis generated two singles, two runs and two steals in the victory. Grace Vandenburgh tallied two singles and one RBI, Anson collected two singles and one run and Ehlers walked and scored twice. Clark added one single and one hit-by-pitch.
Knust earned the pitching victory in four innings of work. She gave up two hits, registered two strikeouts and made three defensive assists.
Plattsmouth 001 10 – 11 14 0
Falls City 000 1 – 1 2 0
