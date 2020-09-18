 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHS plays pair of softball games
View Comments

PHS plays pair of softball games

{{featured_button_text}}
Plattsmouth softball

AUBURN – Plattsmouth softball players produced plenty of swings at the plate Thursday during a triangular against Auburn and Falls City.

The Blue Devils split their games against the Bulldogs and Falls City at Auburn City Recreation Complex. Auburn defeated Plattsmouth 8-0 in the first game and PHS downed Falls City 11-1 in game two.

Auburn 8, Plattsmouth 0

Auburn relied on a steady drumbeat of offense to take down Plattsmouth. The Bulldogs crossed the plate at least once in all five innings and poured out ten hits. Kylie Allen led Auburn with one home run, two walks and three RBI.

Paige Druskis guided Plattsmouth at the plate with one double, one single and one sacrifice. Jessica Meisinger reached base on a single and hit-by-pitch, and Josie Knust, Hailey Montes and Kaley Clark each chipped in one single.

Courtney Ehlers drew a pair of walks and Chloe Anson walked once in the contest. Hanna Welstead led Plattsmouth in the field with four defensive assists. Meisinger made two defensive assists and Clark added one defensive assist.

Plattsmouth     000 00 – 0  6  1

Auburn             112 31 – 8 10 1

Plattsmouth 11, Falls City 1

Plattsmouth erased all doubt about the outcome of the day’s second game in the fourth inning. PHS dynamited its way into double digits on the scoreboard with ten runs in the frame. Knust, Montes and Kassidy Fisk all blasted home runs against the Tigers.

Fisk ended the game with one home run, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and three RBI. Knust chipped in one home run, one double, one run and three RBI, and Montes contributed one solo roundtripper. Meisinger helped the squad with one double, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and two RBI.

Druskis generated two singles, two runs and two steals in the victory. Grace Vandenburgh tallied two singles and one RBI, Anson collected two singles and one run and Ehlers walked and scored twice. Clark added one single and one hit-by-pitch.

Knust earned the pitching victory in four innings of work. She gave up two hits, registered two strikeouts and made three defensive assists.

Plattsmouth    001 10 – 11 14 0

Falls City        000   1 –   1   2 0

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weeping Water jumps past JCC
Sports

Weeping Water jumps past JCC

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water left no doubt about the outcome of Friday night’s football game with a dominant display against Johnson County Central.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News