PHS plays pair of softball games

Plattsmouth 11, Falls City 1

Plattsmouth erased all doubt about the outcome of the day’s second game in the fourth inning. PHS dynamited its way into double digits on the scoreboard with ten runs in the frame. Knust, Montes and Kassidy Fisk all blasted home runs against the Tigers.

Fisk ended the game with one home run, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and three RBI. Knust chipped in one home run, one double, one run and three RBI, and Montes contributed one solo roundtripper. Meisinger helped the squad with one double, one single, one hit-by-pitch, two runs and two RBI.

Druskis generated two singles, two runs and two steals in the victory. Grace Vandenburgh tallied two singles and one RBI, Anson collected two singles and one run and Ehlers walked and scored twice. Clark added one single and one hit-by-pitch.

Knust earned the pitching victory in four innings of work. She gave up two hits, registered two strikeouts and made three defensive assists.

Plattsmouth 001 10 – 11 14 0

Falls City 000 1 – 1 2 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.