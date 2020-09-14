PHS reaches title game of Omaha Mercy Invite

“Wayne came in here with just one loss and I believe Bishop Neumann was 11-3, so those were great teams that we played,” Keating said. “That was a great win against Wayne and we played Bishop Neumann really tough too. Our bats died a bit against Bishop Neumann and we had some baserunning errors, but we were in the game the whole time and competed hard. The girls can feel good about that.”

Plattsmouth 8, Platteview 5

Plattsmouth stopped the Trojans in four innings in the first-round game. The Blue Devils burst out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning and held off Platteview’s rally attempt.

Paige Druskis helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two doubles, two runs batted in, one run scored and one stolen base. Jessica Meisinger generated one double, one walk, one steal, one run and two RBI, and Chloe Anson contributed two singles, two runs and one steal.

Josie Knust produced two singles and one RBI, Kaley Clark had one single and two RBI and Courtney Ehlers posted one walk and one sacrifice bunt. Hailey Montes walked and had one RBI, Grace Vandenburgh tallied one single and Hanna Welstead was struck twice by pitches.

Knust and Vandenburgh combined on the pitching victory. They had five strikeouts against the Trojans.