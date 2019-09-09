BEATRICE – Plattsmouth athletes turned their first road trip of the football season into a rewarding experience Friday night.
The Blue Devils relied on a powerful running game to stop Beatrice 34-18. Plattsmouth piled up 267 rushing yards and scored four times on the ground. The team averaged 6.1 yards per carry and had multiple plays that netted first downs.
Plattsmouth led 13-12 at halftime and increased the gap to 20-12 in the third quarter. The team sealed the victory with a pair of scores in the fourth period.
Hunter Adkins helped Plattsmouth’s offense with 80 rushing yards and 32 passing yards. He collected one touchdown on the ground and threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Caleb Laney.
Connor Pohlmeier produced two touchdowns and gained 90 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Adam Eggert had 54 yards and one touchdown on two carries, and Wynstyn Martin-Morrison ran the football five times for 28 yards. Christian Meneses (12) and Brayden Zaliauskas (5) also gained rushing yards.
Rece Baker caught one pass for three yards and made several key plays on defense. He collected an interception and posted two solo and two assisted tackles. Meneses registered five solo and six assisted tackles with two stops for loss, and Zaliauskas posted three solo and two assisted stops with one tackle for loss.
You have free articles remaining.
Pohlmeier, Andrew Rathman and Sam Prokupek all made three solo and two assisted tackles. Tim Prokupek recovered one fumble and tallied two solo and three assisted tackles, and Adkins and Colton Rankin each finished with two solo and two assisted stops.
Laney intercepted one pass and Nathan Mankel collected a pair of solo tackles. Oscar Hinton chipped in one solo and three assisted stops.
Eggert averaged 39.5 yards on four punts and pinned Beatrice inside the 20-yard line twice. He also returned three kickoffs for 92 yards.
Plattsmouth will host Crete this week for its Homecoming game. PHS will take on the Cardinals at 6 p.m. at Blue Devil Stadium.
Plattsmouth 0 13 7 14 – 34
Beatrice 0 12 0 6 – 18