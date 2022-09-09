PHS runners earn medals in races

WAHOO – Plattsmouth runners produced winning results Thursday during several races at the Wahoo Invite.

Five Blue Devils collected medals on five-kilometer courses at Lake Wanahoo. The Plattsmouth girls earned second place in team standings with 42 points, and the PHS boys captured third place in the meet with 45 points. The Blair girls (34 points) and Elkhorn Mount Michael boys (33) won their respective team titles.

Natalie Briggs gave the Plattsmouth girls a major contribution with a second-place medal. She crossed the finish line in 22:43.40. Mila Wehrbein (24:24.45, 8th) and Jolie Dix (24:28.97, 10th) each captured medals, and Evie Barr (29:08.27, 30th) and Emmi Newlin (30:11.48, 35th) helped Plattsmouth during the afternoon.

Elijah Dix and Carter Moss each secured trips to the awards ceremony with their efforts. Dix placed fourth in 17:24.56 and Moss collected a sixth-place medal in 18:10.32. Alden McKnight 19:42.13 (17th), Hunter Mazzulla 19:52.59 (18th), Joel Moore 20:30.36 (26th) and Riley Moore 22:05.52 (46th) helped the Blue Devils finish third.

Girls Team Results

Blair 34, Plattsmouth 42, Schuyler 48, Platteview 61, Columbus Lakeview 75, Wahoo 87, Omaha Roncalli 100, Bishop Neumann 107, Ashland-Greenwood, Boys Town, Columbus Scotus, Ralston, Raymond Central no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 22:28.30, 2) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:43.40, 3) Reece Ewoldt (BLA) 22:46.65, 4) Allie Czapla (BLA) 22:56.48, 5) Miriam Deanda (SCH) 23:12.61, 6) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 24:06.63, 7) Elle Badstieber (CLV) 24:22.36, 8) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 24:24.45, 9) Erin Golladay (WAH) 24:24.55, 10) Jolie Dix (PLT) 24:28.97, 11) Emma Brezenski (CSC) 24:33.32, 12) Gabby Rodriguez (SCH) 24:37.42, 13) Addie Sullivan (BLA) 25:32.02, 14) Sinai Sanchez (SCH) 26:02.57, 15) Dylen Ritchey (RAL) 26:33.51

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Natalie Briggs 22:43.40 (2nd), Mila Wehrbein 24:24.45 (8th), Jolie Dix 24:28.97 (10th), Evie Barr 29:08.27 (30th), Emmi Newlin 30:11.48 (35th)

Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results

Lindsey Garcia 24:15.33 (1st), Emily Macias-Palomar 26:04.27 (2nd), Ava Nolde 26:18.14 (3rd), Alyssa Rubida 28:23.07 (7th), Alyce Combs 34:46.75 (30th)

Boys Team Results

Elkhorn Mount Michael 33, Blair 38, Plattsmouth 45, Columbus Scotus 78, Platteview 103, Omaha Roncalli 126, Schuyler 133, Boys Town 134, Wahoo 138, Ashland-Greenwood 170, Ralston 200, Columbus Lakeview 209, Bishop Neumann 237, Raymond Central no team score

Top 15 Results

1) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:10.94, 2) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:13.10, 3) Gus Lampe (OMR) 17:19.05, 4) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:24.56, 5) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 18:08.03, 6) Carter Moss (PLT) 18:10.32, 7) Gavin Bywater (SCH) 18:48.74, 8) Jude Storch (EMM) 18:58.13, 9) Calin O’Grady (BLA) 18:58.42, 10) Ted Lueders (BLA) 19:03.84, 11) Michael Rodgers (EMM) 19:04.05, 12) Finn Murphy (EMM) 19:15.26, 13) Jude Maguire (CSC) 19:21.52, 14) Zach Keeling (BLA) 19:27.52, 15) Caleb Funk (BLA) 19:32.41

Plattsmouth Varsity Results

Elijah Dix 17:24.56 (4th), Carter Moss 18:10.32 (6th), Alden McKnight 19:42.13 (17th), Hunter Mazzulla 19:52.59 (18th), Joel Moore 20:30.36 (26th), Riley Moore 22:05.52 (46th)