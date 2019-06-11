PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth fans earned a sportsmanship three-feat this spring for their work representing their school at league events.
Eastern Midlands Conference officials have announced that Plattsmouth has earned the EMC Sportsmanship Award. The Blue Devils captured the top sportsmanship prize in the eight-team league. PHS finished ahead of Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly.
Retired PHS Assistant Principal/Activities Director Shaun Brothers said he was proud of the way Plattsmouth residents showcased their school pride. EMC teachers watched the behavior of Cass County citizens at games, meets, concerts and other events during the year before determining the sportsmanship winner.
“Very well done athletes, students, coaches, sponsors, parents and fans!” Brothers said. “Anyone who takes part in our activities at school, whether it be athletics, fine arts or just doing what the Blue Devils do, can take great pride in this. Keep up the great work moving forward!”
Coaches at all eight EMC schools voted on which institution they felt had the best overall behavior throughout the 2018-19 academic year. This included actions by players, coaches and spectators. Conference coaches listed schools in order beginning with a “1” for the best sportsmanship. League officials then tabulated all of the votes to determine a winner.
The Eastern Midlands Conference has sponsored a sportsmanship award since the 1988-89 academic year. Plattsmouth will receive a league plaque for winning this year’s title.
PHS earned league sportsmanship recognition for the third straight year. Plattsmouth and Elkhorn were co-champions in the 2016-17 season. PHS won the outright title in the 2017-18 campaign.
Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly have all won the EMC Sportsmanship Award during the past 30 years. Former EMC member Platteview also claimed the honor in the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons. Platteview is currently a member of the Nebraska Capitol Conference.