PHS soccer players earn league honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Trailblazer Conference coaches have presented awards to six Plattsmouth soccer players for their work this season.

Ireland Todd, Kaley Clark, Kassidy Fisk, Kody Rubida, Gage Bailey and Dominic Vercellino were named to TBC postseason squads. Trailblazer Conference coaches chose girls and boys from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Ralston for the teams. Fellow conference member Wahoo does not sponsor girls and boys soccer programs.

Todd and Clark were both named to the TBC girls first team, and Fisk collected a spot on the TBC second team. Todd led Plattsmouth’s scoring attack this season with 11 goals. Clark produced one assist and helped the Blue Devils with her work across the field. Fisk played both goalkeeper and defender for PHS and used her strong leg for many goal and free kicks.

Rubida was named to the TBC boys second team. Bailey and Vercellino were both honorable mention selections. Season statistics for the Plattsmouth boys team were not available.

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Girls Soccer Selections

First Team

Carmen Dudley – Ralston – Senior