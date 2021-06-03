 Skip to main content
PHS soccer players earn league honors
2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Soccer Selections from Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – Trailblazer Conference coaches have presented awards to six Plattsmouth soccer players for their work this season.

Ireland Todd, Kaley Clark, Kassidy Fisk, Kody Rubida, Gage Bailey and Dominic Vercellino were named to TBC postseason squads. Trailblazer Conference coaches chose girls and boys from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth and Ralston for the teams. Fellow conference member Wahoo does not sponsor girls and boys soccer programs.

Todd and Clark were both named to the TBC girls first team, and Fisk collected a spot on the TBC second team. Todd led Plattsmouth’s scoring attack this season with 11 goals. Clark produced one assist and helped the Blue Devils with her work across the field. Fisk played both goalkeeper and defender for PHS and used her strong leg for many goal and free kicks.

Rubida was named to the TBC boys second team. Bailey and Vercellino were both honorable mention selections. Season statistics for the Plattsmouth boys team were not available.

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Girls Soccer Selections

First Team

Carmen Dudley – Ralston – Senior

Mia Loffer – Platteview – Senior

Abby Ware – Beatrice – Senior

Natalie Dudley – Ralston – Senior

Ireland Todd – Plattsmouth – Freshman

Ashley Stehlik – Platteview – Senior

Addy Timmerman – Beatrice – Senior

Mack Holthus – Beatrice – Senior

Eve Drummond – Platteview – Sophomore

Kaley Clark – Plattsmouth – Junior

Raquel Skerston – Ralston – Junior

Second Team

Gabby Behrends – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Ally Kuhl – Platteview – Senior

Kassidy Fisk – Plattsmouth – Senior

Linda Humble – Beatrice – Senior

Emma Middleton – Platteview – Junior

Gracie Murphy – Ralston – Sophomore

Olivia Kohl – Platteview – Sophomore

Mariah Hargrave – Ralston – Junior

Sarah Price – Beatrice – Senior

Katherine Luther – Nebraska City – Senior

Dylen Ritchey – Ralston – Freshman

Honorable Mention

Mya Bartman – Nebraska City – Senior

Avery Gaertig – Beatrice – Junior

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Boys Soccer Selections

First Team

Jackson Fluckey – Platteview – Senior

Connor Cargile – Platteview – Senior

Jose Diaz – Ralston – Sophomore

Jeremy McKee – Ralston – Senior

Gael Ibarra – Ralston – Sophomore

Bennett Crandall – Beatrice – Senior

Rodolfo Cuevas – Beatrice – Senior

Connor Kelley – Beatrice – Senior

Mikah Ruiz – Nebraska City – Junior

Marco Palacios – Nebraska City – Junior

Second Team

Andres Pro – Nebraska City – Junior

Francisco Rodriguez – Nebraska City – Junior

Cesar Serna – Ralston – Junior

Emmanuel Pacheco – Ralston – Sophomore

Josh Padilla – Ralston – Freshman

Hugo Olvera – Ralston – Freshman

Devin Smith – Beatrice – Senior

Connor Freitag – Beatrice – Senior

Colt Dittbrenner – Beatrice – Senior

Aidan Riha – Platteview – Junior

Kody Rubida – Plattsmouth – Senior

Honorable Mention

Dominic Hobbs – Platteview – Freshman

Tucker Orwig – Platteview – Freshman

Federico Maccari – Nebraska City – Senior

Jesse Rodriguez – Nebraska City – Senior

Evan Oltmans – Beatrice – Senior

Kevin Santos – Ralston – Junior

Baltazar Hernandez – Ralston – Sophomore

Gage Bailey – Plattsmouth – Junior

Dominic Vercellino – Plattsmouth – Freshman

