PHS soccer teams play pair of schools

Plattsmouth girls and boys soccer teams each competed on back-to-back nights this week against several area schools.

Plattsmouth girls 1, Nebraska City 0

The Blue Devils hosted Nebraska City for a Trailblazer Conference match on Monday night. Plattsmouth scored the game’s lone goal in the first half. The PHS defense stood firm in the second half to ensure the victory.

Nebraska City 0 0 – 0

Plattsmouth 1 0 – 1

Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth boys 0

Nebraska City won the league match on Monday night at the NCHS field. The Pioneers scored six times in the opening half and added a pair of insurance goals after the break.

Francisco Rodriguez led Nebraska City with four goals and Federico Maccari found the back of the net three times. Connor Causgrove added one goal for Nebraska City.

Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0

Nebraska City 6 2 – 8