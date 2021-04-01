PHS soccer teams play pair of schools

Plattsmouth girls and boys soccer teams each competed on back-to-back nights this week against several area schools.
Plattsmouth girls 1, Nebraska City 0
The Blue Devils hosted Nebraska City for a Trailblazer Conference match on Monday night. Plattsmouth scored the game’s lone goal in the first half. The PHS defense stood firm in the second half to ensure the victory.
Nebraska City 0 0 – 0
Plattsmouth 1 0 – 1
Nebraska City 8, Plattsmouth boys 0
Nebraska City won the league match on Monday night at the NCHS field. The Pioneers scored six times in the opening half and added a pair of insurance goals after the break.
Francisco Rodriguez led Nebraska City with four goals and Federico Maccari found the back of the net three times. Connor Causgrove added one goal for Nebraska City.
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Nebraska City 6 2 – 8
Ralston 8, Plattsmouth girls 1
Ralston collected a victory Tuesday night at Blue Devil Stadium. The Rams put the match away with five goals in the first 40 minutes.
Carmen Dudley generated three goals for Ralston, Gracie Murphy scored twice and Brooke Tejral, Mariah Hargrave and Natalie Dudley each had one goal. Hargrave, Dudley, Sarah Madison and Dylen Ritchey each pocketed one assist for the Rams.
Ralston 5 3 – 8
Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1
Omaha Roncalli 9, Plattsmouth boys 0
Plattsmouth traveled to Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday night to face the Crimson Pride. Omaha Roncalli jumped ahead 5-0 at halftime and maintained the shutout in the final 40 minutes.
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Omaha Roncalli 5 4 – 9