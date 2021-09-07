PHS softball players win series of games

Ponca 005 11 – 7 6 1

Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3

Plattsmouth returned to Omaha on Saturday morning for the conclusion of the tournament. The Blue Devils maintained a crisp scoring attack throughout the double-digit victory.

Plattsmouth seized control with a ten-run outburst in the second inning. The team ended action early after scoring three times in the fourth.

Meisinger highlighted the day with a grand slam. She also reached base on one error, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. She finished the game with four RBI and one run.

Richardson produced one single, two walks, two RBI and one run, and Todd contributed one single, one walk, one run, one steal and one RBI. VanDenburgh was struck once by a pitch and drove in one run, and Field posted one single, one fielder’s choice and two runs.

Aimee Dasher helped the offense with one single, one walk, two RBI and two runs. Abbie Dasher produced two singles, one walk, two runs and two RBI, and Hardy scored twice after reaching on one single and one fielder’s choice. Julia Sweeney touched the plate once in her courtesy-running role.