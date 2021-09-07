PHS softball players win series of games

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth softball players drove into winning territory this past week with an engine full of optimism and athleticism.
The Blue Devils picked up four straight victories away from home. Plattsmouth pocketed the Omaha North Invite championship and followed that with a dominant performance against Omaha Benson.
Plattsmouth 7, Omaha Bryan 2
Plattsmouth began the Omaha North Invite on Sept. 3 with a victory over Omaha Bryan. The Blue Devils snapped a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fourth inning.
Aimee Dasher led Plattsmouth’s offense with one home run, two walks, one run scored and three runs batted in. Amelia Field contributed one run and two RBI after reaching on one single and one error, and Krista Hardy slammed one double and scored once.
Jessica Meisinger drew a pair of walks, stole one base and scored once for Plattsmouth. Grace VanDenburgh collected one walk, one steal and one run, and Ireland Todd reached once on an error, walked once and had one run.
Courtney Ehlers drew three walks and scored once, Abbie Dasher pocketed one double and Cierra Richardson collected one single.
Ehlers and VanDenburgh shared pitching duties. Ehlers allowed two hits, two earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts in two innings. VanDenburgh struck out six batters and allowed three hits in three innings of work.
Omaha Bryan 020 00 – 2 5 2
Plattsmouth 200 5x – 7 5 0
Plattsmouth 8, Ponca 7
The Blue Devils edged Ponca in a game filled with drama. Ponca scored five times in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-1 lead, but Plattsmouth fought back in the top of the fourth. PHS netted five runs to leap ahead on the scoreboard.
Plattsmouth posted two key insurance runs in the final inning. Ponca came within 8-7 before the Blue Devils extinguished the threat.
Todd played a key role in the outcome with two doubles, three RBI, two runs, one sacrifice bunt and one sacrifice fly. Meisinger posted one single, one double and two runs for PHS, and Field had two singles, one RBI and one run.
Hardy collected one single, one walk, one RBI and one run. Aimee Dasher reached on a single and error and drove in one run, and Ehlers pocketed one single, two walks and two runs. Richardson walked twice and was struck by a pitch, VanDenburgh chipped in one single and Abbie Dasher walked once.
VanDenburgh tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. She allowed six hits with seven strikeouts in her 107-pitch performance.
Plattsmouth 001 52 – 8 10 2
Ponca 005 11 – 7 6 1
Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Northwest 3
Plattsmouth returned to Omaha on Saturday morning for the conclusion of the tournament. The Blue Devils maintained a crisp scoring attack throughout the double-digit victory.
Plattsmouth seized control with a ten-run outburst in the second inning. The team ended action early after scoring three times in the fourth.
Meisinger highlighted the day with a grand slam. She also reached base on one error, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. She finished the game with four RBI and one run.
Richardson produced one single, two walks, two RBI and one run, and Todd contributed one single, one walk, one run, one steal and one RBI. VanDenburgh was struck once by a pitch and drove in one run, and Field posted one single, one fielder’s choice and two runs.
Aimee Dasher helped the offense with one single, one walk, two RBI and two runs. Abbie Dasher produced two singles, one walk, two runs and two RBI, and Hardy scored twice after reaching on one single and one fielder’s choice. Julia Sweeney touched the plate once in her courtesy-running role.
VanDenburgh remained in control throughout her time in the circle. She threw strikes on 34 of her 45 pitches and allowed six hits and three earned runs. She struck out seven batters and surrendered zero walks.
Omaha Northwest 0 0 3 0 – 3 6 3
Plattsmouth 0 10 0 3 – 13 8 0
Plattsmouth 16, Omaha Benson 1
Plattsmouth dominated Omaha Benson from the first pitch on Tuesday afternoon. The Blue Devils scored ten times in the opening inning and extended their double-digit lead after that.
Meisinger continued her productive trips to the plate with one single, three walks, three RBI and two runs. Field posted one double, one single, one walk, one RBI and two runs, and Chloe Anson produced one single, one run and two RBI.
Zoey Barber helped the Blue Devils with one single, two walks, three RBI and one run. Todd pocketed one single, one RBI and one run, and VanDenburgh contributed two singles, one walk, two RBI and one run.
Abbie Dasher tallied two singles and two runs and Aimee Dasher walked and scored once. Richardson scored all three times she reached base. She singled once and was struck twice by pitches. Alyce Combs produced one walk, one RBI and one single and Sweeney walked and scored once.
Abbie Dasher struck out seven batters in her three innings of work. She allowed zero earned runs and one hit against Omaha Benson.