PHS squads collect cross country crowns
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners penned a championship script on Thursday with a pair of first-place performances at Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils swept the girls and boys team titles at the Nebraska City Invite. The Plattsmouth girls edged Nebraska City by one point for first place, and the PHS boys dominated their contest at the cross country meet. Races took place at Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City.

The Plattsmouth girls scored 23 points to claim the crown. Nebraska City (24 points) and Auburn (31) were second and third. Natalie Briggs (23:35.85, 3rd), Ava LaSure (23:56.79, 5th), Sophia Wehrbein (24:02.98, 6th) and Jozlyn Barnes (24:16.14, 9th) finished in the top ten for the Blue Devils. McKenzie Mott (27:02.14) was 17th and Ava Nolde (31:33.31) placed 29th.

The Plattsmouth boys sprinted away from the pack with 16 points. All six Blue Devils finished in the top 13 spots of the leaderboard. Nebraska City (44 points) took home second place.

Kaleb Wooten (17:25.64) and Sam Campin (17:30.67) claimed the gold and silver medals. Elijah Dix (18:15.50, 5th), Carter Moss (18:37.18, 8th), Jacob Zitek (18:57.92, 9th) and Ian Kalagias (19:30.13, 13th) earned medals for the Blue Devils.

Girls Team Results

Plattsmouth 23, Nebraska City 24, Auburn 31, Boys Town 74, Essex (Iowa), Falls City, Sidney (Iowa) no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Sydney Binder (AUB) 21:28.97, 2) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 22:15.26, 3) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 23:35.85, 4) Brianna Fulton (NCY) 23:49.78, 5) Ava LaSure (PLT) 23:56.79, 6) Sophia Wehrbein (PLT) 24:02.98, 7) Malayna Madsen (NCY) 24:11.27, 8) Kyra Becker (AUB) 24:13.54, 9) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 24:16.14, 10) Courtlyn Keeling (AUB) 24:21.28, 11) Lilly Frields (NCY) 24:42.52, 12) Ava Armbruster (FCY) 24:49.39, 13) Nia Crawford (FCY) 25:00.30, 14) Ava Gerdes (AUB) 25:34.82, 15) Margaret Miller (AUB) 26:31.92

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 23:35.85 (3rd), Ava LaSure 23:56.79 (5th), Sophia Wehrbein 24:02.98 (6th), Jozlyn Barnes 24:16.14 (9th), McKenzie Mott 27:02.14 (17th), Ava Nolde 31:33.31 (29th)

Boys Team Results

Plattsmouth 16, Nebraska City 44, Boys Town 47, Auburn 65, Falls City 75, Essex 110, Sidney (Iowa) no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:25.64, 2) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:30.67, 3) Gavin Smith (BTO) 17:46.49, 4) Eli Bottom (FCY) 17:54.69, 5) Elijah Dix (PLT) 18:15.50, 6 Sabir Musa (NCY) 18:29.33, 7) Tristan Perry (AUB) 18:36.87, 8) Carter Moss (PLT) 18:37.18, 9) Jacob Zitek (PLT) 18:57.92, 10) Alex Rico (NCY) 19:03.32, 11) Carlos Hurt (BTO) 19:08.30, 12) Cole Jorgenson (SID) 19:12.41, 13) Ian Kalagias (PLT) 19:30.13, 14) Hayden Beccard (NCY) 19:37.90, 15) Austin Beach (BTO) 20:09.70

Plattsmouth Results

Kaleb Wooten 17:25.64 (1st), Sam Campin 17:30.67 (2nd), Elijah Dix 18:15.50 (5th), Carter Moss 18:37.18 (8th), Jacob Zitek 18:57.92 (9th), Ian Kalagias 19:30.13 (13th)

