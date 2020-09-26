PHS squads collect cross country crowns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth runners penned a championship script on Thursday with a pair of first-place performances at Nebraska City.

The Blue Devils swept the girls and boys team titles at the Nebraska City Invite. The Plattsmouth girls edged Nebraska City by one point for first place, and the PHS boys dominated their contest at the cross country meet. Races took place at Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City.

The Plattsmouth girls scored 23 points to claim the crown. Nebraska City (24 points) and Auburn (31) were second and third. Natalie Briggs (23:35.85, 3rd), Ava LaSure (23:56.79, 5th), Sophia Wehrbein (24:02.98, 6th) and Jozlyn Barnes (24:16.14, 9th) finished in the top ten for the Blue Devils. McKenzie Mott (27:02.14) was 17th and Ava Nolde (31:33.31) placed 29th.

The Plattsmouth boys sprinted away from the pack with 16 points. All six Blue Devils finished in the top 13 spots of the leaderboard. Nebraska City (44 points) took home second place.

Kaleb Wooten (17:25.64) and Sam Campin (17:30.67) claimed the gold and silver medals. Elijah Dix (18:15.50, 5th), Carter Moss (18:37.18, 8th), Jacob Zitek (18:57.92, 9th) and Ian Kalagias (19:30.13, 13th) earned medals for the Blue Devils.

Girls Team Results