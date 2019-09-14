Plattsmouth volleyball athletes continued their season this week with a pair of matches against Falls City and Norris.
Plattsmouth 3, Falls City 0
The Blue Devils took down the Tigers 25-18, 28-26, 25-18 on Monday night. Plattsmouth won the Homecoming Week match in front of a supportive crowd in the PHS gym.
Serving played a key role in the outcome. Plattsmouth carded 14 aces and engineered several scoring rallies with other strong serves.
Taylor Caba led Plattsmouth’s attack with eight aces in her 20-of-22 effort. Rylee Hellbusch finished 14-of-14 at the line and Chloe Sabatka collected three aces. Alyssa Bock had two aces and Katie Rathman had one ace.
Savanna Berger helped Plattsmouth’s offense with seven kills on 12 swings. She also made a pair of solo blocks during the night. Caba finished with three kills, two solo blocks, seven digs and 11 assists, and Bock generated 13 digs, 11 serve receptions and two assists.
You have free articles remaining.
Hellbusch produced 11 assists and nine digs for PHS, and Sabatka generated six kills, two solo blocks and one assist. Lexi Schroeder tallied ten serve receptions, Katie Torres had two kills and seven serve receptions and Sydney Hobscheidt made nine serve receptions, eight digs and five kills. Mackenzie Caba added five kills and one solo block against the Tigers.
Norris 3, Plattsmouth 0
Norris swept the Blue Devils 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 on Thursday night. The Titans defended their home court with a powerful offense. The team ended the match with 39 kills and 14 aces.
Kansas State recruit Molly Ramsey made 16 digs and went 20-of-20 serving with three aces for Norris. Sophomore setter Maisie Boesiger had 31 assists and sophomore Ella Waters collected 12 kills.
Plattsmouth will continue its season Tuesday in a triangular at Nebraska City. The Blue Devils will play Nebraska City at 5 p.m. and Syracuse at 6 p.m.