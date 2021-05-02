PHS stops Auburn in final seconds of subdistrict game

“We definitely wanted to finish with the wind in the second half,” Cossel said. “We’ve been a better second-half team this year, so we felt if we had the wind with us late in the game it would help a lot.”

Plattsmouth offset the wind with a ground-based attack in the first half, and crisp passing nearly led to several goals. Aimee Dasher connected on a shot from the lefthand side that rolled two feet in front of the net in the first ten minutes. Emily Zitek then made a stop-and-turn shot with 21:36 left that required a save from Auburn.

Melody Billings put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 when she dribbled the soccer ball up the lefthand side. She drilled a shot into the lefthand side of the net 21:04 before the break.

Todd and Dasher produced quality shots with 15:01 and 8:29 to play in the first half, but Auburn made saves on both attempts. Plattsmouth’s work on offense paid off midway through the second half. Todd found the ball at the top of the penalty box and scored on a lightning-quick shot with 20:22 remaining.

Auburn made a one-handed save on a shot by Clark three minutes later, and Todd came close on her running attempt with 16:15 left on the clock. Plattsmouth kept pressure on the Bulldogs with a handful of corner kicks during the next 15 minutes.