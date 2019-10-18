WAVERLY – Plattsmouth runners ensured they would be taking a large vehicle to the state meet with their performances at Thursday’s district contests.
The Blue Devils enjoyed a series of successful efforts at the District B-1 Meet. The Plattsmouth boys claimed the team title with 18 points, and the PHS girls captured third place in their race with 49 points. All six runners on both squads will represent the school at next week’s state meet.
Three PHS girls collected medals at Waverly High School’s course. Madison Nelson placed fifth in 21:24.32, Jozlyn Barnes was 12th in 22:26.21 and Natalie Briggs finished 13th in 22:29.50. Sydney Nelson, Sophia Wehrbein and Ava LaSure helped the Blue Devils secure the team ticket to state.
The PHS boys had five medalists at the meet. Stockton Graham earned the individual title with a first-place run of 16:56.97. He defeated runner-up Noble Valerio-Boster of Ralston by nearly 15 seconds.
Kaleb Wooten (17:37.19, 4th), C.J. Wiseman (17:41.61, 6th), Sam Campin (17:45.96, 7th) and Caleb Davis (18:14.96, 11th) all secured spots in the top 15. Hunter Smith (18:36.53) helped the team with his work at districts.
Plattsmouth head coach Todd Nott said the PHS boys made program history with their total of 18 points. It was the best district point total of any PHS boys squad in his 28 years leading the program. The previous top total was 19 points at the 2015 district meet. The Plattsmouth girls set the overall school standard with a perfect ten points at the 2013 district meet.
The Blue Devils will travel to Kearney Country Club for the Class B State Meet on Friday, Oct. 25. The Class B girls race will start at 2:30 p.m. and Class B boys action will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 32, Ralston 46, Plattsmouth 49, Omaha Mercy 55, Waverly 56, Nebraska City 94, Omaha Gross no team score
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 19:50.72, 2) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 20:23.79, 3) Madison Nash (PLV) 20:54.90, 4) Anna Youell (MER) 21:06.85, 5) Madison Nelson (PLT) 21:24.32, 6) Chloe Schaulis (NCY) 21:43.35, 7) Claire Kallhoff (PLV) 21:46.73, 8) Emma Middleton (PLV) 21:59.37, 9) Madison Schwarzenbach (WAV) 21:59.79, 10) Samantha Willits (RAL) 22:07.84, 11) Grace Lange (WAV) 22:23.01, 12) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 22:26.21, 13) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:29.50, 14) Allison Kuhl (PLV) 22:30.39, 15) Leah Rasmussen (WAV) 22:35.31
Plattsmouth Results
Madison Nelson 21:24.32 (5th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:26.21 (12th), Natalie Briggs 22:29.50 (13th), Sydney Nelson 23:18.84, Sophia Wehrbein 23:24.92, Ava LaSure 24:32.77
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 18, Ralston 29, Waverly 56, Nebraska City 70, Platteview 74, Omaha Gross 127
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Stockton Graham (PLT) 16:56.97, 2) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:09.85, 3) James Kearney (NCY) 17:28.04, 4) Kaleb Wooten (PLT) 17:37.19, 5) Merlin Padilla (RAL) 17:40.13, 6) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 17:41.61, 7) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:45.96, 8) Conrad Schroeder (WAV) 17:47.94, 9) Evan Vertuli (PLV) 18:07.60, 10) Brody Hinks (RAL) 18:08.54, 11) Caleb Davis (PLT) 18:14.96, 12) Alec Kelsey (RAL) 18:16.66, 13) Cory Rosendale (WAV) 18:16.75, 14) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 18:24.21, 15) Kevin Santos (RAL) 18:31.24
Plattsmouth Results
Stockton Graham 16:56.97 (1st), Kaleb Wooten 17:37.19 (4th), C.J. Wiseman 17:41.61 (6th), Sam Campin 17:45.96 (7th), Caleb Davis 18:14.96 (11th), Hunter Smith 18:36.53