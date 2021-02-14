PHS wrestlers pocket trips to state tournament

GRAND ISLAND – Plattsmouth wrestlers made the most of their district opportunities Saturday by capturing tickets to the state tournament.

Six Blue Devils qualified for the state event during action at the District B-3 Meet. Plattsmouth finished the tournament with a majority of athletes reaching the medal platform. Nine students traveled to Grand Island Northwest for matchups with schools from across Nebraska.

Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Dominic Cherek (132), Josh Adkins (152), Josh Colgrove (160), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) and Caleb Adkins (182) earned spots in the state meet. Hayden Coleman (106), Logan Wooten (126) and Bryce Neuin (138) joined their teammates at the district tournament.

Colgrove highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a championship performance. He pinned Hayden Richards of Norris in 52 seconds and posted a 7-0 decision over Mason Villwok of Elkhorn. He then repeated the 7-0 feat over Beatrice’s Jarrett Koch (32-10) in the title match. Colgrove will enter the state tournament 29-5.

Aughenbaugh (21-11) also reached the district title match. He pinned Wahoo’s Kaleb Broome in the semifinals and faced Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (36-6) for first place. Keehn registered a pin in the first period.