PHS wrestlers pocket trips to state tournament

GRAND ISLAND – Plattsmouth wrestlers made the most of their district opportunities Saturday by capturing tickets to the state tournament.
Six Blue Devils qualified for the state event during action at the District B-3 Meet. Plattsmouth finished the tournament with a majority of athletes reaching the medal platform. Nine students traveled to Grand Island Northwest for matchups with schools from across Nebraska.
Cael Nielsen (113 pounds), Dominic Cherek (132), Josh Adkins (152), Josh Colgrove (160), Cameron Aughenbaugh (170) and Caleb Adkins (182) earned spots in the state meet. Hayden Coleman (106), Logan Wooten (126) and Bryce Neuin (138) joined their teammates at the district tournament.
Colgrove highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a championship performance. He pinned Hayden Richards of Norris in 52 seconds and posted a 7-0 decision over Mason Villwok of Elkhorn. He then repeated the 7-0 feat over Beatrice’s Jarrett Koch (32-10) in the title match. Colgrove will enter the state tournament 29-5.
Aughenbaugh (21-11) also reached the district title match. He pinned Wahoo’s Kaleb Broome in the semifinals and faced Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (36-6) for first place. Keehn registered a pin in the first period.
Nielsen (23-13) captured third place and Cherek (20-12), Josh Adkins (24-9) and Caleb Adkins (18-15) each earned fourth place for Plattsmouth. All four wrestlers secured state trips by winning in the consolation semifinals.
Coleman ended his season 5-12 and Wooten finished the campaign 13-10. Neuin wrapped up the winter schedule 10-13.
Plattsmouth captured fifth place in team standings with 81.5 points. Beatrice (185.5) and Aurora (139) earned gold and silver medals in the team race.
The Class B State Meet will take place at CHI Health Center in Omaha. Class B action is slated to start at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. State championship matches will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Team Results
Beatrice 185.5, Aurora 139, Norris 97, Wahoo 90, Plattsmouth 81.5, Grand Island Northwest 75, Omaha Skutt 64, Elkhorn 57.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 41, Ashland-Greenwood 39, Crete 28, Fairbury 22
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Hayden Coleman
Pinned by Caden Svoboda (AUR) 1:27, maj. dec. by Jaime Ramos (CRT) 15-2
113 – Cael Nielsen (3rd)
Dec. Caleb Alcorta (GINW) 9-2, dec. by Blaine Christo (AGHS) 3-0, pinned Gavin Ienn (ELK) 4:54, dec. Caleb Alcorta (GINW) 5-0
126 – Logan Wooten
Dec. by Austyn Cote (AGHS) 7-4, dec. Caleb Vokes (GINW) 7-5 (OT), pinned by Chase Eggleston (NOR) 4:09
132 – Dominic Cherek (4th)
Pinned Cristan Ramos (SKT) 5:38, pinned by Drew Arnold (BEA) 1:36, tech fall Connor Gerths (FRB) 22-5 (4:44), dec. by Caden Eggleston (NOR) 13-6
138 – Bryce Neuin
Maj. dec. by Adam Kruse (SKT) 11-3, dec. by Aidan Adams (NOR) 6-4 (OT)
152 – Josh Adkins (4th)
Pinned Sean Stara (ELK) 3:40, pinned by Cole Maschmann (BEA) 2:53, pinned Eli Arends (GINW) 2:41, dec. by Sean Stara (ELK) 8-3
160 – Josh Colgrove (1st)
Pinned Hayden Richards (NOR) 0:52, dec. Mason Villwok (ELK) 7-0, dec. Jarrett Koch (BEA) 7-0
170 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)
Pinned Kaleb Broome (WAH) 0:36, pinned by Torrance Keehn (BEA) 1:22
182 – Caleb Adkins (4th)