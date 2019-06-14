NEBRASKA CITY – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Nebraska City baseball teams kept the scoreboard operator’s attention for all five innings of an offensive barrage Thursday night.
Nebraska City stopped the Nationals 21-7 in their Senior Legion contest. The squads combined for 28 runs, 22 hits and 12 walks in a game played at Nebraska City. The Pioneers put up crooked numbers in all four innings they came to bat, and E-M/N posted runs in the third and fourth frames.
Nebraska City seized control of the contest soon after the teams took the field. The Pioneers sent ten batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. The home fans at Clemmy Holmes Field cheered when Tyler Levy, Eli Southard, Trent Fahey, Garrett Bassinger and Max Chaney crossed the plate. The team used three singles, three walks, one sacrifice fly and one error to go up 5-0.
The Pioneers tacked on four runs in the second inning on four singles, one error and one hit-by-pitch. Fahey and Bassinger both ripped RBI singles and later scored in the frame. Southard and Bryce Levy also came home after reaching base on a hit-by-pitch and infield single.
The Nationals got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Brady Blair led off the stanza with a single to center. He then raced home from first after Lane Fox drilled a double to the outfield wall.
Nebraska City ballooned the gap to 17-1 in its half of the third. Nine Pioneers reached base on one double, two singles, two hit-by-pitches, two walks and two errors. Eight of the 12 batters in the frame circled the bases. Bassinger drove in two runs with a single and Bryce Levy smashed a deep double to center.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka struck back with six runs in the fourth. Kobe Gansemer and Jaxson Spellman led off the inning with back-to-back singles and Tommy Eggert drew a walk to load the bases. Jared Drake and Blair both sent teammates home in their plate appearances. Drake was struck by a pitch and Blair drew a RBI walk.
Noah Willey made the score 17-4 with a RBI groundout, and Fox connected on a run-scoring single to center. Carter Bornemeier then cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple to the gap in right-center.
The Pioneers created the final 21-7 margin in their next turn at the plate. Chaney, Jordan Williams, Riley Wehling and Quintin Holman scored for the team. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka used a double play and infield flyout to exit the inning.
Blair helped E-M/N’s offense in the game with one single, one walk, one RBI and two runs. Fox produced one double, one single, one run and two RBI, and Bornemeier finished with two walks, one triple and two RBI.
Spellman posted one single and one double for the Nationals. Eggert collected one single, one walk and one run, Gansemer had one single and one run and Willey drove in one run. Drake was struck by a pitch and had one run and one RBI, and Cade Hosier crossed the plate once for the team.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will continue its road trip Saturday with a 3 p.m. game at Adams. The Nationals will return home to Nehawka on June 18 for an 8 p.m. game with Springfield. The team is scheduled to host Plattsmouth at 8 p.m. June 19 and Falls City at 6 p.m. June 21.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 001 60 – 7 8 4
Nebraska City 548 4x – 21 14 0