Plattsmouth advances to final day of state baseball tournament

WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes made sure their team remained in the state title conversation Tuesday night with a shutout victory on the baseball diamond.

The Blue Devils defeated Lincoln Christian 9-0 in the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. Plattsmouth raced past the Crusaders in a game that took just five innings to complete.

Plattsmouth (22-6) took control of the contest in the opening inning at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The team scored four runs in the frame and maintained that margin until the fourth inning. Plattsmouth built the gap to 7-0 and created a mercy-rule situation with two runs in the fifth.

That run support was more than enough for starting pitcher Gabe Villamonte, who needed just 46 pitches for the shutout victory. Villamonte allowed zero hits and struck out seven Crusaders with a variety of fastballs and changeups. He also displayed his accuracy by giving up zero walks during the game.

Dylan Eby collected two hits and two runs batted in for the Blue Devils. Eli Horner produced two hits and one RBI, Gage Olsen delivered two hits and one walk and Tyler Demboski and Ethan Walker each drew one walk. Villamonte chipped in three RBI with his work at the plate.

Plattsmouth advanced to the final day of the double-elimination state tournament. The Blue Devils will play Wayne at 5 p.m. today at Wahoo. The winner will take on Lincoln Christian for the Class B state championship at approximately 8 p.m.

Plattsmouth 400 32 – 9 9 2

Lincoln Christian 000 00 – 0 0 2