Plattsmouth advances to final night of districts

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes kept their district winning streak intact Monday night with a home victory over Omaha Roncalli.

The top-seeded Blue Devils took down the second-seeded Crimson Pride 4-1 in the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth scored four early runs and kept the lead the rest of the night.

The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to play Lincoln Christian in the game, but tournament organizers used a note that said the contest would not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. Lincoln Christian and Plattsmouth played each other in the second round of the tournament on Saturday night.

The Blue Devils posted solo runs in the first and second innings and made it 4-0 in the top of the third. Omaha Roncalli scored once in the third and came close to tying it in the seventh. The Crimson Pride loaded the bases but Plattsmouth prevented any damage from happening.

Gabe Villamonte and Sam Campin each had two hits and one RBI and Caden Hinton drove in one run for the Blue Devils. Adam Eggert helped the team’s scoring attack with a pair of walks.

Campin boosted Plattsmouth’s chances with his work on the mound. He pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.