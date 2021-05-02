Plattsmouth athletes claim medals at Blair track meet

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes took on some of the most talented teams in the state Friday during their trip to the Mike Lehl Invite.

The Blue Devils traveled to Blair for a track and field meet that featured many of the best squads in Classes A and B. Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Westside, Aurora and Bennington were among the schools that made their way to Blair’s campus for action.

The Plattsmouth girls finished tenth in the team race with seven points. Jessica Meisinger claimed fourth place in the 800 meters and PHS posted points in the 400 and 3,200 relays. Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Savanna Berger were on the 400-meter relay team, and Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes and Meisinger made up the 3,200 quartet.

The PHS boys captured seventh place with 37.5 points. Kaleb Wooten produced one of the day’s highlights with a championship run in the 1,600 meters. He won a close race in 4:42.85. All of the top six finishers compiled times under 4:47. Mark Schroll of Elkhorn Mount Michael placed second in 4:43.49.

Wooten added a silver medal in the 3,200 and Dakota Minshall placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Rece Baker, Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Randall Aguilar and Kaleb Smith added medals for the Blue Devils.