Plattsmouth athletes compete in state track and field events

OMAHA – Plattsmouth students turned in their final track and field performances of the season Wednesday and Thursday in front of thousands of people.

Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba, Kaleb Smith, Kevin Sohl, Clyde Hinton, Elijah Dix and Aizyn Fulmer represented Plattsmouth at the Class B State Meet. Dix ran in distance races on both days of the state meet. Barnes, Meisinger, Briggs, Caba, Smith, Sohl, Hinton and Fulmer took part in events on the first day.

Kaleb Smith was the first athlete in Plattsmouth’s lineup to compete. He finished 16th in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches. He pocketed jumps of 40-6 1/4, 39-9 3/4 and 41-4 during the morning.

Aurora’s Carsen Staehr and McCook’s Adam Dugger each produced distances of 46-6 during the day. Staehr claimed the state title over Dugger based on tiebreaker criteria.

Smith gained momentum in the triple jump as the season progressed. He began the year with a jump of 39-3 1/2 and qualified for state with a third-place leap of 41-1 3/4 at the district meet. He collected his best jump of the season at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Barnes, Meisinger, Briggs and Caba ran for the Blue Devils in the 3,200-meter relay in the early afternoon. The PHS quartet finished 14th in the race in 10:10.86.

Elkhorn North dominated the event with a time of 9:31.08. Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Ella Ford and Sydney Stodden defeated their competitors by more than 12 seconds. Waverly (9:43.75), Pierce (9:46.54) and Blair (9:47.69) finished second, third and fourth.

The four Blue Devils gave Plattsmouth points at many track meets during the season. They qualified for state the previous week with a season-best time of 10:01.44.

Sohl competed in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles on the track. He collected 18th place with a time of 16.40 seconds.

Central City’s Tyler Carroll (14.86) and Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts (14.97) had the top two times in the preliminaries. Chadron’s Xander Provance took home the gold medal on Thursday with a winning time of 14.46. Roberts placed second in 14.82 and Carroll was third in 14.92.

Sohl made progress in the hurdles throughout the year. He began the season with a time of 17.28 and chopped that mark to 16.30 at the district meet. He won medals in five meets and scored points in both the conference and district races.

Hinton took part in the preliminaries of the 100 meters for Plattsmouth. He generated 21st place with a time of 11.48 seconds.

Dylan Mostek of Bennington (10.93) and Cooper Hausmann of Norris (11.06) posted the fastest two times in the preliminaries. Waverly’s Grant Schere captured the state title on Thursday with a winning time of 10.77. Mostek placed second (10.89) and Blair’s Ethan Baessler (10.99) was third.

Hinton enjoyed a successful season for the Blue Devils in the 100 meters. He began the year with a time of 11.52 seconds and ran 11.35 at the district meet. He won five medals and produced points in both the conference and district races.

Dix became a state medalist with his work in the 3,200 meters. He crossed the finish line in sixth place in a personal-best time of 9:59.96. He stayed in the top ten throughout his eight laps and guaranteed his state award in the final stretch.

Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington (9:36.81) edged South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso (9:38.15) at the finish line. Luke Bonifas of Adams Central (9:50.99) placed third in the race.

Fulmer ended the first day of action with an appearance in the 200 meters. He placed 24th in the race with a time of 23.98 seconds.

Columbus Lakeview’s Adam Van Cleave (22.37) and St. Paul’s Rylan Birkby (22.52) produced the top two times in the preliminaries. Waverly’s Grant Schere pocketed the gold medal on Thursday with a time of 22.02. Van Cleave (22.10) and Birkby (22.28) were second and third.

Fulmer helped the Blue Devils in the 200 meters throughout the year. He earned two medals during the regular season and produced a second-place time at the district meet.

Dix was Plattsmouth’s lone competitor on Thursday. He took part in the 1,600 meters on a hot and windy day. He placed 14th in the race in 4:46.53.

Ian Salazar-Molina of Lexington crossed the tape in first place in 4:26.77. Cameron Brauer of Sidney (4:29.90) and Luke Bonifas of Adams Central (4:31.29) were second and third.

Dix earned seven medals for the Blue Devils in the 1,600 during the spring. He collected the Trailblazer Conference title in the race and earned third place in the district event.

