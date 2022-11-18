Plattsmouth athletes earn district football awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Nine Plattsmouth football players were honored for their work this season with All-District awards.

Coaches of District B-2 programs selected players for All-District and honorable mention teams this week. Each school had a certain number of All-District and honorable mention positions they could fill based on where they finished in district standings. Plattsmouth (2-2) was third in the district and had five All-District and four honorable mention positions.

Omaha Gross (4-0) was the District B-2 champion this season. Omaha Skutt (3-1) was second and Ralston (1-3) placed fourth. Omaha Buena Vista did not have any selections after the school cancelled its football season.

Seniors Parker Aughenbaugh and T.J. Fitzpatrick and juniors Caleb Adkins and Dominic Vercellino were All-District selections for Plattsmouth.

Aughenbaugh handled a variety of duties on special teams. He finished 17-of-19 on extra-point attempts and 3-of-4 on field-goal tries this season. He also averaged 49.1 yards on 35 kickoffs and produced eight touchbacks. Aughenbaugh generated 23 solo and 15 assisted tackles with two tackles for loss. He made one sack, recovered one fumble and returned one interception for a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick collected 21 solo and five assisted tackles and made one interception on defense. He returned five kickoffs for 116 yards and punted five times for 154 yards. He also completed six passes for 67 yards, ran 21 times for 133 yards and one touchdown and made two receptions for 26 yards.

Adkins helped the team’s rushing attack with 189 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. He caught 12 passes for 164 yards and punted 23 times for 829 yards. He made a difference on defense with 33 solo and 11 assisted tackles on the year. He made five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Vercellino collected 481 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries. He scored on a pair of two-point conversion tries and went 1-of-1 on extra-point kicks. Vercellino also made two solo and four assisted tackles.

Senior Kevin Sohl and juniors Eli Michel, Gage Olsen and Orion Parker were honorable mention selections for Plattsmouth.

Sohl helped the Blue Devils on defense with 30 solo and 15 assisted tackles. He made three tackles for loss and pocketed four receptions for 53 yards.

Michel and Parker were both linemen for Plattsmouth. They helped the Blue Devils gain 2,031 total yards of offense. PHS rushed for 1,335 yards and passed for 696 yards. Michel added seven solo and seven assisted tackles and recovered one fumble for a touchdown.

Olsen delivered 24 solo and eight assisted tackles and made two interceptions. He helped the team’s offense with 12 receptions for 165 yards.

District B-2 Football Selections

All-District Team

Jake Garcia – Omaha Gross – Senior

Sal Nacarelli – Omaha Gross – Senior

Carson Almgren – Omaha Gross – Senior

Owen Brenann – Omaha Gross – Senior

Colby Duncan – Omaha Gross – Junior

Jackson Drake – Omaha Gross – Senior

Tommy Gilbert – Omaha Gross – Senior

Wyatt Archer – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Joe Connolly – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Maccoy Holtam – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Brandt Pickrell – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Kale Wiepen – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Justin Witcofski – Omaha Skutt – Junior

Caleb Adkins – Plattsmouth – Junior

Dylan Eby – Plattsmouth – Junior

Parker Aughenbaugh – Plattsmouth – Senior

T.J. Fitzpatrick – Plattsmouth – Senior

Dominic Vercellino – Plattsmouth – Junior

Hudson Holloway – Ralston – Senior

Brandon Cavender – Ralston – Senior

Harrison Acklie – Ralston – Senior

Rex Buettenback – Ralston – Senior

Honorable Mention

Casey Braun – Omaha Gross – Senior

Sam Canova – Omaha Gross – Senior

Ryan Weiss – Omaha Gross – Junior

Josh Buck – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Adam McCaw – Omaha Skutt – Senior

Kyler Seaman – Omaha Skutt – Junior

Orion Parker – Plattsmouth – Junior

Eli Michel – Plattsmouth – Junior

Kevin Sohl – Plattsmouth – Senior

Gage Olsen – Plattsmouth – Junior

Tommy Tagoai – Ralston – Senior

Zach Olinger – Ralston – Senior

Juan Fontanez – Ralston – Senior

Mateo Espinoza – Ralston – Junior

A.J. Ress-Conke – Ralston – Junior