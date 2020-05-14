Plattsmouth athletes earn Honors Night awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Members of the Class of 2020 showcased their athletic skills in many activities for Plattsmouth High School over the past four years.
School officials honored them for their work ethic this past week with several major athletic awards.
Seniors watched an online version of the annual Plattsmouth Honors Night on May 6. The event normally takes place in the PHS auditorium each year, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans for the 2020 ceremony. Students learned about their awards for academics, fine arts, sports and community involvement through an online platform on the school’s website.
Nine seniors were honored for their dedication to Plattsmouth sports with the PHS Master Athlete Award. They received recognition for participating in three sports for all four years of their Plattsmouth careers. School officials will present plaques to Hunter Adkins, Taylor Caba, Stockton Graham, Ryan Oatman, Andrew Rathman, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka, Lexi Schroeder and Hunter Smith for their work.
Adkins participated in football, basketball and track and field, and Caba represented the Blue Devils in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Graham competed in cross country, basketball and track and field, Oatman took part in football, basketball and boys golf, and Andrew Rathman competed for PHS in football, basketball and track and field.
Katie Rathman took part in volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Sabatka helped the Blue Devils with her abilities in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Schroeder competed in volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Smith represented the Blue Devils in cross country, wrestling and track and field.
Sabatka and Smith each received the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. They earned the honor for their citizenship qualities, academic work and noteworthy efforts in their activities. The U.S. Marine Corps presents the award to one male and one female senior from Plattsmouth each year.
Three students earned the 2019-20 Plattsmouth Outstanding Athlete Award. All head and assistant coaches at PHS cast votes for Athlete of the Year honors for both girls and boys. Students who received the largest number of votes from coaches won the award.
Sabatka was named PHS Female Athlete of the Year. She will compete in track and field at the University of Nebraska-Omaha next year. She earned Co-Female Athlete of the Year honors in both 2018 and 2019.
Sabatka qualified for the state track and field meet in each of her first three seasons. She helped the 3,200-meter relay team finish second at state as a freshman, and she finished eighth in the triple jump as a sophomore. She earned a seventh-place medal in the triple jump and a fifth-place award on the 3,200 relay team as a junior.
Sabatka helped the Blue Devils on the volleyball court in many categories this past fall. She generated a .938 serving percentage with 222 service points and 18 aces. She added 117 kills, 138 digs, 312 serve receptions, 25 blocks and a .245 hitting percentage.
Sabatka scored 212 points for the PHS basketball team and led the Blue Devils in free-throw percentage (79.6), blocks (19), pass deflections (51) and rebounds (126). She took three charges and added 60 steals and 29 3-pointers.
Adkins and Graham each earned Male Athlete of the Year honors after receiving identical vote totals.
Adkins was an All-Eastern Midlands Conference First Team selection in football. He completed 38 passes for 658 yards and ten touchdowns and ran 69 times for 373 yards and four scores. He produced 35 solo and 37 assisted tackles on defense.
Adkins led Plattsmouth’s basketball team in points (218) and rebounds (148) this past winter. He chipped in 40 assists, 46 blocks and 23 steals.
Graham qualified for his fourth state cross country meet this past fall. He earned an eighth-place medal in the Class B race in 16:50.54. He won nine medals and captured the district championship during the season. He secured the district title by nearly 15 seconds over the rest of the field.
Graham led the basketball team with 43 assists. He added 68 points, eight steals, 25 rebounds and one block.
Adkins and Graham would have both competed on this spring’s track and field team. Graham qualified for the state meet in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Sabatka received the Plattsmouth 12-Letter Award for her distinguished career. She earned varsity letters in volleyball, basketball and track and field all four years of high school. She became the first PHS student to secure the Plattsmouth 12-Letter Award since Autumn Graham and Ronald Taylor in 2017.
