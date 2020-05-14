Plattsmouth athletes earn Honors Night awards

Katie Rathman took part in volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Sabatka helped the Blue Devils with her abilities in volleyball, basketball and track and field. Schroeder competed in volleyball, basketball and soccer, and Smith represented the Blue Devils in cross country, wrestling and track and field.

Sabatka and Smith each received the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. They earned the honor for their citizenship qualities, academic work and noteworthy efforts in their activities. The U.S. Marine Corps presents the award to one male and one female senior from Plattsmouth each year.

Three students earned the 2019-20 Plattsmouth Outstanding Athlete Award. All head and assistant coaches at PHS cast votes for Athlete of the Year honors for both girls and boys. Students who received the largest number of votes from coaches won the award.

Sabatka was named PHS Female Athlete of the Year. She will compete in track and field at the University of Nebraska-Omaha next year. She earned Co-Female Athlete of the Year honors in both 2018 and 2019.