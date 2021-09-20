Plattsmouth athletes earn honors on Waverly course

WAVERLY – Plattsmouth runners faced opponents from more than a dozen schools Friday afternoon during their trip to Waverly.
The Blue Devils took part in the Ken Adkisson Invite on the Waverly campus. Both Plattsmouth teams finished third in a meet that featured Class A, B and C schools. Fourteen boys teams and 13 girls squads competed in the cross country races.
The Plattsmouth girls (77 points) edged York (81) for the third-place team honor. Natalie Briggs (21:44.72, 13th) earned a medal for the Blue Devils. Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Jozlyn Barnes, Emily Macias-Palomar and Ava Nolde added times for the group.
The Plattsmouth boys scored 61 points in their race. Carter Moss (17:25.14, 5th), Elijah Dix (17:40.30, 10th) and Sam Campin (17:46.16, 11th) won medals with their work on the course. Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi and Ethan Moore compiled results for the Blue Devils.
Norris teammates Kendall Zavala (19:43.33) and Ellie Thomas (19:58.25) claimed the top two spots in the girls race. They helped the Titans dominate team standings with 14 points.
York junior Colin Pinneo (17:05.60) edged Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra (17:11.60) for the boys title. The Titans (37 points) defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael by three points for the team championship.
Girls Team Results
Norris 14, Papillion-La Vista South 68, Plattsmouth 77, York 81, Elkhorn 100, Palmyra 108, Waverly 124, Platteview 129, Beatrice 132, Crete 175, Ralston 192, Omaha Bryan 193, Syracuse no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Kendall Zavala (NOR) 19:43.33, 2) Ellie Thomas (NOR) 19:58.25, 3) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 19:59.75, 4) Laci Havlat (NOR) 20:16.06, 5) Emily Frey (PLY) 20:28.33, 6) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:45.34, 7) Atlee Wallman (NOR) 20:50.02, 8) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 20:59.12, 9) Bethany Schumacher (PLVS) 21:08.15, 10) Madeline Swanson (BEA) 21:20.10, 11) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 21:20.47, 12) Sophie Talero (NOR) 21:31.04, 13) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 21:44.72, 14) Isabel Stewart (OBR) 21:45.65, 15) Abby Ridout (PLVS) 21:46.70
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 21:44.72 (13th), Jolie Dix 22:11.58 (17th), Mila Wehrbein 22:17.35 (20th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:33.86 (27th), Emily Macias-Palomar 24:51.23 (54th), Ava Nolde 24:57.56 (56th)
Boys Team Results
Norris 37, Elkhorn Mount Michael 40, Plattsmouth 61, Papillion-La Vista South 72, Elkhorn 84, York 96, Omaha Bryan 121, Platteview 172, Crete 180, Palmyra 187, Waverly 198, Beatrice 203, Syracuse 206, Ralston 233
Top 15 Results
1) Colin Pinneo (YRK) 17:05.60, 2) Riley Boonstra (NOR) 17:11.60, 3) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:15.54, 4) Jude Storch (EMM) 17:22.38, 5) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:25.14, 6) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:28.53, 7) Zach Pittman (NOR) 17:29.34, 8) Tanner Cooper (NOR) 17:32.33, 9) Mark Schroll (EMM) 17:34.98, 10) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:40.30, 11) Sam Campin (PLT) 17:46.16, 12) Victor Garza (PLVS) 17:47.60, 13) Francis Barajas-Castro (OBR) 17:52.13, 14) Ethan Walters (ELK) 17:57.93, 15) Michael Stamps (PLVS) 18:01.87
Plattsmouth Results
Carter Moss 17:25.14 (5th), Elijah Dix 17:40.30 (10th), Sam Campin 17:46.16 (11th), Darek Reicks 18:59.00 (35th), Alex Lozzi 19:32.91 (45th), Ethan Moore 19:44.20 (50th)