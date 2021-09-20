Plattsmouth athletes earn honors on Waverly course

WAVERLY – Plattsmouth runners faced opponents from more than a dozen schools Friday afternoon during their trip to Waverly.

The Blue Devils took part in the Ken Adkisson Invite on the Waverly campus. Both Plattsmouth teams finished third in a meet that featured Class A, B and C schools. Fourteen boys teams and 13 girls squads competed in the cross country races.

The Plattsmouth girls (77 points) edged York (81) for the third-place team honor. Natalie Briggs (21:44.72, 13th) earned a medal for the Blue Devils. Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Jozlyn Barnes, Emily Macias-Palomar and Ava Nolde added times for the group.

The Plattsmouth boys scored 61 points in their race. Carter Moss (17:25.14, 5th), Elijah Dix (17:40.30, 10th) and Sam Campin (17:46.16, 11th) won medals with their work on the course. Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi and Ethan Moore compiled results for the Blue Devils.

Norris teammates Kendall Zavala (19:43.33) and Ellie Thomas (19:58.25) claimed the top two spots in the girls race. They helped the Titans dominate team standings with 14 points.

York junior Colin Pinneo (17:05.60) edged Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra (17:11.60) for the boys title. The Titans (37 points) defeated Elkhorn Mount Michael by three points for the team championship.