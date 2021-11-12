Plattsmouth athletes earn league volleyball awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Three Plattsmouth seniors captured league awards for their work on volleyball courts this fall.

Trailblazer Conference coaches honored Lyndsey Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt and Katie Torres with postseason recognition this week. Caba and Hobscheidt were both on the conference’s second team and Torres was an honorable mention selection.

Caba helped the Blue Devils with 296 assists, 94 digs, eight serve receptions, 45 kills and 41 total blocks (17 solo, 24 assisted). She pocketed 55 service aces and finished 238-of-295 at the line (80.7 percent).

Hobscheidt gave Plattsmouth production in many categories. She compiled team-best numbers in both kills (157) and serve percentage (.923) during the season. She delivered kills on 31.8 percent of her swings and finished 241-of-261 serving with 28 aces. She added ten solo and eight assisted blocks, 202 digs, 315 serve receptions and six assists.

Torres boosted Plattsmouth with 89 kills, 140 digs, 255 serve receptions and 25 total blocks (10 solo, 15 assisted). She finished 193-of-217 at the service line (89.0 percent) with 20 aces.

Students from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo were named to Trailblazer Conference lists. Plattsmouth finished the season 9-18.

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Selections

First Team

Mya Larson – Wahoo – Senior

Lexi Hans – Platteview – Sophomore

Jaiden Coudeyras – Beatrice – Senior

Katie Schreiter – Nebraska City – Senior

Kiera Busboom – Beatrice – Sophomore

Ellie Jurgens – Beatrice – Sophomore

Josie Sutton – Wahoo – Senior

Second Team

Kate Roseland – Platteview – Sophomore

Taylor Luben – Wahoo – Senior

Sydney Hobscheidt – Plattsmouth – Senior

Justine Woracek – Platteview – Senior

Lyndsey Caba – Plattsmouth – Senior

Hayden Osmera – Wahoo – Freshman

Ainsley Vanosdall – Platteview – Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Addison Hatcliff – Beatrice – Sophomore

Emily Allen – Beatrice – Junior

Annie Gleason – Beatrice – Freshman

Laney Denniston – Nebraska City – Sophomore

Halle Thompson – Nebraska City – Junior

Katie Torres – Plattsmouth – Senior

Hannah Tagel – Platteview – Sophomore

Katie Campbell – Platteview – Senior

Allison Seeber – Ralston – Junior

Ali Willits – Ralston – Junior

Emilee Brand – Ralston – Junior

Audrey Waido – Wahoo – Freshman

Tianna Coffey – Wahoo – Junior

