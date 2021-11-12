Plattsmouth athletes earn league volleyball awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Three Plattsmouth seniors captured league awards for their work on volleyball courts this fall.
Trailblazer Conference coaches honored Lyndsey Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt and Katie Torres with postseason recognition this week. Caba and Hobscheidt were both on the conference’s second team and Torres was an honorable mention selection.
Caba helped the Blue Devils with 296 assists, 94 digs, eight serve receptions, 45 kills and 41 total blocks (17 solo, 24 assisted). She pocketed 55 service aces and finished 238-of-295 at the line (80.7 percent).
Hobscheidt gave Plattsmouth production in many categories. She compiled team-best numbers in both kills (157) and serve percentage (.923) during the season. She delivered kills on 31.8 percent of her swings and finished 241-of-261 serving with 28 aces. She added ten solo and eight assisted blocks, 202 digs, 315 serve receptions and six assists.
Torres boosted Plattsmouth with 89 kills, 140 digs, 255 serve receptions and 25 total blocks (10 solo, 15 assisted). She finished 193-of-217 at the service line (89.0 percent) with 20 aces.
Students from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo were named to Trailblazer Conference lists. Plattsmouth finished the season 9-18.
People are also reading…
2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Selections
First Team
Mya Larson – Wahoo – Senior
Lexi Hans – Platteview – Sophomore
Jaiden Coudeyras – Beatrice – Senior
Katie Schreiter – Nebraska City – Senior
Kiera Busboom – Beatrice – Sophomore
Ellie Jurgens – Beatrice – Sophomore
Josie Sutton – Wahoo – Senior
Second Team
Kate Roseland – Platteview – Sophomore
Taylor Luben – Wahoo – Senior
Sydney Hobscheidt – Plattsmouth – Senior
Justine Woracek – Platteview – Senior
Lyndsey Caba – Plattsmouth – Senior
Hayden Osmera – Wahoo – Freshman
Ainsley Vanosdall – Platteview – Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Addison Hatcliff – Beatrice – Sophomore
Emily Allen – Beatrice – Junior
Annie Gleason – Beatrice – Freshman
Laney Denniston – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Halle Thompson – Nebraska City – Junior
Katie Torres – Plattsmouth – Senior
Hannah Tagel – Platteview – Sophomore
Katie Campbell – Platteview – Senior
Allison Seeber – Ralston – Junior
Ali Willits – Ralston – Junior
Emilee Brand – Ralston – Junior
Audrey Waido – Wahoo – Freshman
Tianna Coffey – Wahoo – Junior