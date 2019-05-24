OMAHA – Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger and Taylor Caba created a medal-winning experience at Omaha Burke Stadium May 17.
The four Plattsmouth runners captured a fifth-place medal in the Class B 3,200-meter relay. The Blue Devils finished the state track and field race in 10:17.1.
Wahoo claimed the state title with a time of 10:06.9. Aurora (10:12.2), Bishop Neumann (10:13.8) and Beatrice (10:14.7) pocketed the next three spots. Plattsmouth held off Holdrege (10:18.5) to win the fifth-place prize.
Runners from all 16 schools in the race overcame multiple obstacles before the first 200 meters. Malfunctions with the electronic timing system caused the lead runners to start and stop four times. The beginning of the race was then halted for a fifth time due to incidental contact between two athletes in the opening stretch.
State officials gave teams approximately ten minutes to rest after the fifth stoppage. The Class D boys ran their race before the Class B girls began action again with a clean start.
Sabatka ran the opening leg and gave the baton to Lyndsey Caba in a top-eight position. Lyndsey Caba and Meisinger kept the team in medal contention before Taylor Caba secured Plattsmouth’s award. She motored past several runners in her first lap and crossed the tape in the fifth spot.
The quartet finished under the 10:20 mark for the second straight week. The Blue Devils earned a state trip May 9 with a time of 10:12.80 at the District B-2 Meet.
Sabatka, Caba, Meisinger and Caba continued a strong tradition for Plattsmouth in the 3,200 relay. The Blue Devils have qualified for the Class B event nine times in the past 11 years and have pocketed seven state medals. Plattsmouth won three consecutive state titles from 2014-16 and earned second place in 2017. PHS finished seventh in both 2009 and 2013.