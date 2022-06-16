Plattsmouth athletes enjoy successful swimming races

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes delivered successful swimming strokes on Wednesday night at the first home meet of the summer season.

Members of the Plattsmouth youth swim team hosted a quadrangular at Twin Rivers Water Park. Students from Maryville, Auburn and Lewis Central joined local swimmers for a meet that featured children ages 6-18.

Plattsmouth coach Brandon Johnson said he was thankful for everyone who played a part in organizing and running the meet. Volunteers kept times of swimmers in each lane, served as lifeguards, made sure students were in correct spots on the “ready bench” and provided guidance to new and veteran swimmers.

“We have some of the most incredible parents and volunteers!” Johnson said. “Thank you everyone so, so, so much for such a smoothly-ran event. I had the other coaches tell me how thankful they were for our event.”

Students competed in multiple events throughout the evening. They participated in backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle, medley relay and freestyle relay races. They were divided into age brackets of 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.

Many people watched the action from chairs and bleachers that were set up behind fences of the water park by the swimming lanes. They joined coaches and volunteers in cheering for students during their events.

Plattsmouth swimmers are scheduled to travel to the Maryville Invite on Saturday morning. They will take part in meets at Nebraska City on June 22 and 25 and will travel to Lewis Central on June 27.

Plattsmouth’s next home meet is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29. The team will welcome Syracuse, Nebraska City and Auburn to Twin Rivers Water Park.

