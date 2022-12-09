Plattsmouth athletes host Rams in wrestling duals

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes wrestled in front of their home fans for the first time Thursday night against Glenwood.

The Rams left the PHS gym with victories in both the girls and boys duals. Glenwood won the girls dual 18-0 and stopped the Plattsmouth boys 45-18. Plattsmouth wrestled without several upperclassmen due to injuries and illness.

Glenwood 18, Plattsmouth girls 0

Daisy Hill, Riley Pletka and Olivia Byrom represented Plattsmouth on the mat. Glenwood senior Tala Abukhait, junior Emily Lundvall and freshman Maya Rivas won the three varsity matches. Hill and Pletka also wrestled junior varsity opponents during the night.

125 – Emily Lundvall (G) pinned Daisy Hill (P), 0:29

140 – Maya Rivas (G) pinned Riley Pletka (P), 0:18

155 – Tala Abukhait (G) pinned Olivia Byrom (P), 0:52

JV 120 – Audrina Johansen (G) pinned Daisy Hill (P), 1:37

JV 130 – Lauralyse Flint-Spencer (G) pinned Riley Pletka (P), 1:20

Glenwood 45, Plattsmouth boys 18

Glenwood controlled a large majority of the boys dual. Four Plattsmouth wrestlers produced points for the team.

William Milczski opened the evening with a 13-12 comeback victory at 113 pounds. Glenwood’s Ethan West led Milczski 9-7 after the second period, but Milczski scored a takedown with 46 seconds left to go up 13-11. He held off West in the final seconds to win.

Connor Barry won by forfeit at 120 pounds and Wesley Vick stopped Jacob Aust 7-2 at 195 pounds. Vick scored a reversal with two seconds left in the second period to take the lead. He maintained control throughout the third period to earn the decision.

Orion Parker finished the night for Plattsmouth with a pin at 285 pounds. Parker nearly took down Devon Nabors on the edge of the mat early in the first period. He then grabbed Nabors’ shoulders and tossed him to the ground for a pin in 44 seconds.

Plattsmouth will return to the mat this weekend at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite. Action is scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at the Mid-America Center.

106 – Both open

113 – William Milczski (P) dec. Ethan West (G), 13-12

120 – Connor Barry (P) won by forfeit

126 – Both open

132 – Matt Beem (G) pinned Evan Kindelin (P), 2:40

138 – Briten Maxwell (G) pinned Kaden Mink (P), 1:00

145 – Reese Fauble (G) pinned Jackson Eby (P), 0:42

152 – Tate Mayberry (G) pinned Xavier-Judah Schmidt (P), 0:18

160 – Scott Reed (G) won by forfeit

170 – Kellan Scott (G) dec. Mat Zitek (P), 9-6

182 – Austin Wear (G) pinned Dominic Nolde (P), 2:29

195 – Wesley Vick (P) dec. Jacob Aust (G), 7-2

220 – Mason Koehler (G) pinned Logan Betts (P), 1:39

285 – Orion Parker (P) pinned Devon Nabors (G), 0:44